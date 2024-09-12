Week 1 of the fantasy football campaign is complete, and the primary takeaway is the value of dual-threat QBs. The top five fantasy scorers at the position combined for 326 yards on the ground to go with five touchdowns. This quintet averaged a modest 238 yards in the air and totaled only nine aerial scores.

QBs to Start in Week 2

Steelers' Justin Fields vs. Broncos

While his Pittsburgh Steelers debut was not the explosive performance we have come to expect from Justin Fields, the dual-threat quarterback had a surprisingly efficient afternoon as he led the team to a Week 1 road victory. Fields completed 17-23 passes, with his 73.9 completion percentage tied for the third-best single-game mark in his career. He also carried 14 times for 57 yards. The only knock was that Fields and the Pittsburgh offense did not find the end zone.

When healthy last season, Fields tied for 12th among QBs with 18.4 fantasy points per game. Against a weak Denver Broncos defense, the Steelers QB will look to convert his efficiency into touchdowns. Russell Wilson will once again be on the bench in Week 2, making Justin Fields a solid fantasy football starter this weekend.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels vs. Giants

Speaking of Justin Fields, new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a Fields-esque performance in his NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Daniels was 17-for-24 for 184 yards (no TDs an no picks) but was especially effective on the ground. The rookie rushed 16 times for 88 yards and a pair of TDs.

In Week 2, he faces another QB-friendly defense in the New York Giants, making Daniels a strong QB1 play in fantasy football.

Rams' Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams fell just short in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions in a thrilling overtime contest. Matthew Stafford had one poor throw on an end zone interception but otherwise looked like the the Pro Bowl QB who averaged better than 20 fantasy points from Week 12 onward last year.

Stafford threw for 317 yards against Detroit. His numbers could be even more fantasy-friendly in Week 2 against an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed 32.2 fantasy points to Josh Allen on Sunday.

QBs to Sit in Week 2

Bears' Caleb Williams vs. Texans

Unlike Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams had a rough rookie debut. The Chicago Bears draft pick completed just 14 of his 29 passes for 93 yards. He finished with a passer rating of 55.7 as Chicago did not score an offensive touchdown.

In Week 2, Williams faces a Houston Texans defense that allowed 27.1 fantasy points to Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, though those numbers are slightly deceiving. Richardson was just 9-for-19 on his pass attempts, with a pair of 50+ yard TDs inflating his stats. Given Williams' struggles to push the ball downfield, expect another sluggish showing for the Bears quarterback in Week 2.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers vs. Tennessee Titans

One of the prevailing themes in Week 1 of the NFL season was the struggles of fresh starting quarterbacks. Whether it be rookie starters like Bo Nix or Caleb Williams or veteran players returning from injury, such as Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins, recent NFL experience seemed like a prerequisite for success.

Aaron Rodgers fell into the latter category, playing just four snaps before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. The veteran QB finally survived a complete game with the New York Jets on Monday night. However, he looked more like a passer who had barely played in the last 18 months rather than a four-time MVP.

Rodgers finished 13-21 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Tennessee Titans shut down Caleb Williams in Week 1 and given Rodgers' rough start, patience will be required with the Jets quarterback moving forward. Keep him on the bench in Week 2.

Bengals' Joe Burrow vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow had an efficient afternoon in his return from injury in Week 1, completing 21-29 passes. But, the Cincinnati Bengals gun-slinger lacked the playmaking ability that fantasy managers have come to expect from him. Burrow finished with just 164 passing yards and did not throw a touchdown, though he had a potential six-pointer overturned and another fall just short thanks to his receiver fumbling inside the five-yard-line.

Burrow faces another challenging matchup in Week 2 against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last year. After a Week 1 defeat, Joe Burrow and the Bengals face significant pressure this weekend, making the Cincy QB a risky fantasy play.