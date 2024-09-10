It appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to give Justin Fields the keys to the team's starting quarterback gig.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star signal-caller is reportedly expected to start in the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos at home, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The #Steelers are planning to start QB Justin Fields on Sunday once again, coach Mike Tomlin just told reporters,” Rapoport posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“QB Russell Wilson, who missed Week 1 with calf tightness, is feeling better. And he’ll be monitored. But no revenge game against the #Broncos this weekend.”

Wilson is yet to make his regular-season debut in Steelers uniform. In Week 1’s clash against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, Pittsburgh went with Fields, as the nine-time Pro Bowler quarterback was declared inactive for that game due to a calf issue.

No revenge game for ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson

The Steelers-Broncos game had been circled by fans on the NFL calendar long before the season started, with many anticipating some drama between the two sides. However, it’s going to be Fields who will be looking to make things happen for Pittsburg’s offense from under center.

Although Rapoport made an optimistic update about Wilson’s calf, Fields will be tasked to orchestrate the Steelers’ offense on the field in Mile High City – Wilson’s former stomping grounds.

Wilson was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos in 2022 along with a 2022 fourth-round pick for a package that included Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and Shelby Harris. The Broncos then signed Wilson to a staggering five-year deal worth $242.5 million. Despite that rich deal, Wilson’s marriage with the Broncos was not fruitful at all. In two seasons with Denver, Wilson passed for 6,594 yards and 42 touchdowns against 19 interceptions, with the Broncos never reaching the playoffs with him at the helm of the quarterback position.

The Steelers offered Wilson’s career a lifeline by inking him to a one-year contract worth $1.21 million, but so far, the money Pittsburgh invested in the former Super Bowl champion has not returned dividends.

Will the Steelers stay undefeated with Justin Fields as starter?

Against the Falcons, Fields was neither spectacular nor horrible. He went 17-of-23 for 156 yards without recording a touchdown or interception. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards. All of the Steelers’ points in the Atlanta game came from Chris Boswell, who drained every one of his six field goal attempts, including one from 57 yards out.