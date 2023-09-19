Performances from one week of football can be chalked up as an anomaly, but after two weeks, patterns begin to form. As you prepare to add players for Week 3, first figure out which underperforming players on your roster are worth getting rid of with our Week 3 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 3 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

He has made the occasional play with his feet this season, but Bryce Young's early season performances have been anything but convincing. His 299 passing yards are the fewest among NFL QBs who have played two full games this year. Young also has three turnovers and just five rushing attempts, making him QB29. The fantasy appeal is just not there right now.

Running Backs

Nick Chubb (Cleveland Brown)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cleveland Browns do not even know the full extent of Nick Chubb's gruesome leg injury, yet they are already ruling him out for the rest of the season. It is a devastating blow for one of the most consistent fantasy football options in recent years.

Jerick McKinnon (Kansas City Chiefs)

While he might be the number two back on the Chiefs' depth chart, McKinnon has hardly seen the ball to start the season. He has one carry and four catches — not worthy of fantasy relevance. Feel free to drop Jerick McKinnon this week.

Deon Jackson (Indianapolis Colts)

Deon Jackson led the way with 13 carries in Week 1 but only compiled 14 yards and lost two fumbles. The Colts running back did not receive a carry in Week 2 as Zach Moss returned to the lineup. Considering his fumbling issue and the fact that he is the handcuff to a replacement back, Jackson is not worthy of fantasy consideration.

Wide Receivers

Michael Gallup (Dallas Cowboys)

A borderline top-100 pick in most leagues, Gallup has just two targets in two games to start the season despite playing 70% of offensive snaps. It is safe to drop this underperforming wideout.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Odell Beckham Jr. (Baltimore Ravens)

The highly-hyped free agent signing is still a talented player but his ability has not translated to fantasy success. As the third receiving option on a Ravens team that relies heavily on the running game, OBJ has five catches through two contests. Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews are the only Baltimore pass-catchers worth considering in fantasy football this year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (New England Patriots)

Mac Jones leads the NFL with 96 passing attempts this year, but his tendency to spread the ball hurts the fantasy value of his wideouts — specifically JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Pats' number-two wideout on paper, Smith-Schuster has played just 57% of offensive snaps in 2023. His nine catches for 61 yards this year are also fifth on the team. There are better options out there.

Tight Ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo (Tennessee Titans)

The tight end pool is thin this year, but Okonkwo's strong showing as a rookie is not enough to overshadow his slow start to 2023. The Titans tight end has four catches on six targets through two games this year. This Titans passing game is hardly explosive to begin with and Okonkwo is tied for fifth on the team in targets. There are more consistent pass-catchers available at the position.

Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Chargers)

The explosive Chargers passing attack is always a fantasy stronghold, the only issue is that only the top two wideouts have been involved. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have garnered 37 of 70 targets, with no other player earning more than six targets. Starting tight end Gerald Everett does have six targets, but he has faced significant competition for snaps. He has been on the field for just 56% of offensive plays this year and had fewer snaps (28) than backup Donald Parham (34) in Week 2, while third-stringer Stone Smartt was on the field for 22 snaps.

That is too many red flags in a year where mid-range tight ends are a dime a dozen.