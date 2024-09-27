The kicker position has been key to fantasy football matchups all season and that will continue in Week 4. Brandon Aubrey finally missing a field goal on Thursday night proved that truly anything can happen. It is a delicate position in fantasy, so make sure you check out these start 'em sit 'em recommendations before locking in your lineup.

It is hard to know what exactly to do with Justin Tucker right now. One of the all-time greats, he has struggled from over 50 yards this season and has not shined in fantasy football. For now, he won't be in either group. We are close, however, to adding him to the sit category even with a great offense in Baltimore.

Quarterback and wide receiver injuries are key in determining who to play at kicker. Kickers can't score in fantasy football without a competent offense. Considering all of that, let's unveil our kicker starts and sits for Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Jason Myers, SEA (@ DET)

In Geno Smith's tenure with the Seahawks, they have scored 85 points in two games against the Lions. There is reason to believe that will continue in this Monday night matchup. Pair that with an indoor game, Jason Myers should have a great fantasy football performance. He has been solid so far this year, with six made field goals on seven attempts.

Chris Boswell, PIT (@ IND)

The Steelers are 3-0 in large part because of their kicker Chris Boswell. His only missed field goal came from 62 yards at the end of the half last week. Another great kicker heading to a dome, Boswell should have a very long range in Indianapolis. While the Steelers' offense has not been spectacular, they've been good enough to trust their kicker in fantasy football.

Jake Moody, SF (v NE)

The 49ers have lost two consecutive games because of the plethora of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Now, Deebo Samuel is in practice and George Kittle says he is ready to play. With their stars back and a favorable matchup against the Patriots, expect Jake Moody to shine in fantasy football. He went 6-6 in their Week 1 win and could have a similar performance in Week 4.

Start ‘Em: Will Lutz, DEN (@ NYJ), Kai'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v JAX), Evan McPherson, CIN (@ CAR)

Week 4 kicker sit 'em

Cameron Dicker, LAC (v KC)

Justin Herbert is trending towards playing and even if he does not, you should not play Cameron Dicker in fantasy football. The Chargers will be without tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, making their run-first attack more difficult. While Dicker is among the best kickers in the league, he may not get much of a chance in this matchup.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (v PHI)

If the Eagles' defense continues to play like they did last week, Chase McLaughlin won't be seeing the field much in this game. Philadelphia held the high-flying Saints offense to just 12 points last week. The Buccaneers struggled to move the ball against the Broncos and have a tougher test this week. McLaughlin is not a great option for your fantasy kicker this week.

Joshua Karty, LAR (@ CHI)

Rookie Joshua Karty was the hero last week for the Rams, hitting the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Despite that, don't expect him to get much run in Week 4. The Bears have been stellar on defense and in the elements of Chicago, a rookie kicker is not a smart play. If you rolled with Karty last week, shift gears before your fantasy matchup begins.

Sit ‘Em: Eddy Pinero, CAR (v CIN), Jason Sanders, MIA (v TEN), Matt Gay, IND (v PIT)