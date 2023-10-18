Injuries continue to ravage your fantasy football rosters, and Week 6 saw quite a few big pieces drop. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Justin Fields, and others went down with injuries, with no real timetables known about their return, and these injuries impact not just their fantasy stock, but that of the players around them.

As always, the following list provides cases for why you should not worry at all, be a little bit worried, and be in a full panic for bigger names on your fantasy football rosters. This is not any advice to move on from any players in the ‘Full Panic’ section, but you should absolutely be exploring moves to try and move that problem somewhere else.

No Need to Panic

Saquon Barkley

In his first game back after missing time with a high ankle sprain, Saquon Barkley had a heavy workload against the Buffalo Bills. While running backs typically work back into a large role a bit slower after having missed extended time, Barkley bucked the trend and handled 85 percent of all RB touches.

The reason Barkley would even be a possibility on this list is because of his poor yardage output on 28 total touches (24 carries). 98 total yards on his 28 touches equals out to only 3.5 yards per touch, quite a disappointing total. But all concern should be put aside, based on the fact that Barkley earned such a huge amount of touches in his first game back.

Jerome Ford

While Kareem Hunt takes the headlines for his increased workload and finding the end zone, it was Jerome Ford who saw the most touches and looked like the best back for Cleveland in their win. To help put the game away against the 49ers, the Browns looked to Ford to help salt away the clock, a task he was more than up for.

Hunt’s ascension into being a backfield threat was always a likely outcome – but Ford is still the clubhouse leader. Even against a stout front like that of the Niners, Ford excelled with a few 10= yard runs, and he has shown enough in the passing game to be dangerous in two ways.

Puka Nacua

The preseason darling, Puka Nacua, had the ‘worst’ game of his professional career – but worst is very relative here. Having still earned seven targets puts Nacua in a comfortable position, even if he did only haul in four of those passes.

The Rams offense has looked stronger than most perceived, and Week 5 was a perfect example of how both Cooper Kupp and Nacua can thrive at the same time. Don’t panic, Nacua’s role as the second target is still quite safe.

Some Panic

James Cook

There was a consensus moment of panic that came over the fantasy football community on Sunday night when fans saw Latavius Murray, and not James Cook, take the first snap at running back. While Cook did lead the backfield in touches, it certainly does make his fantasy stock a bit concerning.

On one hand, Cook earned more touches (14) than Murray (12), even if both backs surprisingly did not receive a target in the passing game. On the other hand, Murray continuously has been receiving the snaps in the red zone, capping Cook’s potential. So Cook looks to remain the starter moving forward, but just be a bit conscious of the backfield competition.

DJ Moore

DJ Moore’s 49-point outburst against Minnesota in Week 5 finally put him on the map for this season, and many thought it could be a sign of things to come. But with the injury to Fields, Moore’s rest of season outlook looks quite hazy.

Tyson Bagent may be called upon to start if Fields misses any time, which dampens Moore’s ceiling. The time to move on from Moore was after his blow-up week, but trying to see what you can get for him now may be your next best option.

Full Panic

Jahan Dotson

The Washington Commanders offense was supposed to be able to support two fantasy-relevant wide receivers this season, but apparently Jahan Dotson failed to get that message. As Terry McLaurin has ascended into the top receiver for Sam Howell, Dotson has even been passed up by Curtis Samuel in the pecking order.

His lone TD against the Eagles in Week 4 stands as the only real accomplishment for Dotson so far this year, as he put up a goose egg on only one target in Week 6. In a redraft league, Dotson can be dropped.

Buffalo Tight Ends

In a battle between rookie Dalton Kincaid and veteran Dawson Knox for the top right end role in Buffalo, the answer looks to be none at this point in the year. Even with Kincaid having missed their Week 6 game, Knox was unable to take advantage of his increased role.

It is tough to admit that a position in a high-powered AFC offense should be avoided at all costs, but neither Kincaid or Knox have provided any sort of helpful contributions for your fantasy football roster. Even if you have a deep bench, keeping one of these options on your roster is a risk you can fully avoid.