The fantasy football season is over halfway done and the games are getting more important. To make the playoffs, you have to win games down the stretch and that starts at running back. Earlier this week, we ranked the running backs and now, we're going to tell you who you should start and sit at the position. Here is our Fantasy Football Week 9 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Two teams are on bye this week and they will both impact the running back market. The 49ers turned Jordan Mason into the second-best rusher in the league and got great production from Isaac Guerendo when he went down. Christian McCaffery is expected to return after the bye. Najee Harris has turned it up this year and should continue that after the Steelers' bye.

Before you lock in your Week 9 fantasy football lineup, you must figure out your running back position. We have you covered in our Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 9 fantasy football running back start 'em

De'Von Achane, MIA (@ BUF)

The Dolphins lost the first game with Tua Tagovailoa back under center by giving up a ten-point fourth-quarter lead. While the offense looked more competent with their quarterback back, they need to keep the run game moving to win games. They have a must-win game against the Bills this week and should run the ball to do it. Expect De'Von Achane to put up big fantasy football numbers no matter which way this game goes.

Rhomandre Stevenson, NE (@ TEN)

The Patriots finally turned their offense up against the Jets last week. The Titans defense is solid, but they are definitely beatable. They should use Rhomandre Stevenson to run the ball and keep the ball away from Tennessee's offense. While he has had a rough season, Stevenson came back with a touchdown and a two-point conversion against the Jets and should continue that fantasy football production against the Titans.

Alexander Mattison, LV (@ CIN)

Alexander Mattison is one of the few fantasy football options on a terrible Raiders team. They have the number-one tight end in our rankings but pretty much no one else worth playing. Their running back has done well this season, despite the red-zone possession that defines their season from last week. Expect Mattison's solid season to continue against a bad Bengals defense.

Start ‘Em: David Montgomery, DET (@ GB), Brian Robinson Jr., WSH (@ NYG), Tony Pollard, TEN (v NE)

Week 9 running back sit 'em

Rachaad White, TB (@ KC)

The Chiefs' defense is one of the best in the league and has led them to a 7-0 record. While the Buccaneers have a great chance to make the playoffs, they are not the same offense without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. The running game will be leaned on but when Steve Spagnuolo knows what you're going to do, you won't do it well. Don't expect big numbers from Rachaad White in fantasy football, as Bucky Irving will be the featured back.

Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ ATL)

Rico Dowdle missed last week's game with an illness and the Cowboys' running game suffered for it. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook is not a good running back duo, so they need Dowdle to shine. He will not, as the Falcons should force Dak Prescott to pass and win the game on defense. The Cowboys' offense has been brutal this season so don't bet on it by playing Dowdle in fantasy football.

Javonte Williams, DEN (@ BAL)

The Broncos' offense has come alive lately but it mostly has been without Javonte Williams. He was unable to capitalize on a historic matchup against the Panthers, meaning he is a tough start against good defenses. Bo Nix has shined against bad defenses and the Ravens are easy to pass against and hard to run against. Do not expect big numbers out of Williams this week.

Sit ‘Em: Devin Singletary, NYG (v WSH), Travis Etienne, JAX (@ PHI), Zack Moss, CIN (v LV)