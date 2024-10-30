Running backs continue to be important in fantasy football and as the season winds down, your choices are important. With veterans popping off every week and youngsters joining the fray, we have you covered. Check out who you should pick up in our Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Two significant running backs will be unavailable due to bye weeks in Week 9. Najee Harris of the Steelers and Jordan Mason of the 49ers are both out this week. It's poor timing for Harris, who was just getting rolling, and great timing for Mason. He missed most of Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Rico Dowdle's surprise scratch on Sunday is the only absence to note heading into this week.

With key matchups coming up, let's take a look at our Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 9

Derrick Henry's incredible season with the Baltimore Ravens continued in a loss on Sunday. He added another touchdown and 70 more yards to his remarkable totals. He is the top fantasy football back in PPR leagues despite not being much of a threat in the passing game. As the Ravens continue to pound the rock, Henry's fantasy managers should expect his high scores to keep rolling in.

It was another week with 100 yards for Saquon Barkley in the Eagles' win over the Bengals. While he did not score a touchdown, he continues to rack up yardage and fantasy football points. As Philly's offensive line molds throughout the season, expect his numbers to get even higher. Those who drafted Barkley will be happy with his production this week against the Jaguars.

It's been a quiet season for Bijan Robinson, especially considering the noise Barkley and Henry have garnered. Week 8 saw Robinson's third consecutive 20-point performance in PPR leagues. That should continue in a matchup against the Cowboys this week. Dallas allowed over 80 yards to rookie Isaac Guerendo on Sunday night, so Robinson should crush it in fantasy football.

Sleeper running backs for Week 9

The Raiders have struggled on offense this season but Alexander Mattison has had some solid games. He was bottled up by the Chiefs' defense last week but has an easier matchup in Week 9 against the Bengals. Mattison has scored ten PPR points five times this season and Cincy just gave up 100 yards to Barkley. Fantasy football managers should pick up Mattison if he is available.

One of the only players worth having on your fantasy football team from the Tennessee Titans is Tony Pollard. He still put up 14 PPR points despite his team losing the game by 38 points. The Lions' defense is strong and the Patriots' defense is not so he should be able to capitalize on that performance this week. Fantasy football managers should keep him locked into that RB2 role.

Kareem Hunt has been an afterthought for nearly a half-decade but has resurfaced with this year's Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers have allowed over 130 rushing yards per game and Kansas City's passing game has not been its traditional self this season. As Patrick Mahomes and company look to continue their undefeated season, they will rely on Hunt to move their offense.

Bust running backs for Week 9

Sometimes, a matchup presents itself in fantasy football that seems too good to be true. That was the case for Javonte Williams against the Panthers defense last week. The Broncos had no issues moving the ball but it was not because of Williams. That likely won't change in a road game against the Ravens. While their defense has not been amazing this season, they have done well against the run.

While Zach Charbonnet did put up a solid fantasy football score last week, he got only six touches against the Bills. One of those was a touchdown, which ballooned his score over ten points. With Kenneth Walker in the lineup, he likely won't get more touches against the Rams. The Seahawks are one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league, so their second running back is not a great option.

There has been a changing of the guard at running back for the New York Giants. Tyrone Tracy has gotten the heavier load since Devin Singletary came back from injury and that should continue. He ripped off a long touchdown run in Monday's loss to the Steelers, one of the only positive plays for the Giants all night. Don't put Singletary in your fantasy football lineup.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Alexander Mattison, LV (@ CIN)

23. (23) Tank Bigsby, JAX (@ PHI)

22. (21) Bucky Irving, TB (@ KC)

21. (22) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v NO)

20. (20) D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ ARI)

19. (19) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ CLE)

18. (17) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (@ NYG)

17. (18) Chase Brown, CIN (v LV)

16. (16) James Conner, ARI (v CHI)

15. (12) Tony Pollard, TEN (v NE)

14. (14) David Montgomery, DET (@ GB)

13. (15) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ BUF)

12. (13) Aaron Jones, MIN (v IND)

11. (11) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v LAR)

10. (10) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ GB)

9. (9) Josh Jacobs, GB (v DET)

8. (6) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ NYJ)

7. (8) Breece Hall, NYJ (v HOU)

6. (5) Alvin Kamara, NO (@ CAR)

5. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ SEA)

4. (7) James Cook, BUF, (v MIA)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v DAL)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v JAX)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (v DEN)