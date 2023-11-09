Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

We are entering Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season, marking the crucial stretch run. Whether your goal is to secure a top seed, climb the standings, or make a last-minute push for a playoff spot, your decisions regarding wide receivers have never been more important. Our Week 10 fantasy wide receiver PPR rankings are here to guide you in making the right choices and securing vital wins for your team.

Regarding wide receivers, we've made some significant recommendations here. Davante Adams has fallen out of the top 15 due to his recent underwhelming performances. Recall that he has scored single-digit points in four of his last five games. Additionally, his upcoming matchup against the Jets is quite challenging. On the other hand, we've elevated Tank Dell's standing after his impressive performance against the Bucs. We also see Demario Douglas as a potential flex option against the Colts.

Did anyone anticipate Dell and Noah Brown emerging as the top PPR wide receivers last Sunday? Probably not, and that's the unpredictable nature of fantasy football. It's always exciting to see underrated wide receivers shine. However, it's equally frustrating when you miss out on these breakouts. In our Week 10 fantasy wide receiver PPR rankings, we'll do our best to identify this week's standouts and sleepers.

While it's improbable for two under-the-radar teammates to dominate the wide receiver rankings this week, we expect some breakouts due to the challenging bye weeks and lingering injuries.

Now, let's delve into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

Week 10 Bye Teams

In Week 10, the Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Rams are on byes. This means that we won't see players like Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Puka Nacua. In deeper leagues, this also affects Rashee Rice, Tutu Atwell, Cedrick Wilson, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Unfortunately, this means we won't exploit the vulnerable wide receiver defenses of the Eagles and Dolphins. As such, we'll need to explore other options for potential sleepers.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

With Hill and Brown on a bye, Stefon Diggs, facing the Broncos in Week 10, rises to the top spot. Yes, he had a modest performance in the Bills' Week 9 loss to Cincinnati. However, Diggs is still a player with a 30-plus percent target share. He can always deliver a big game.

Ja'Marr Chase, despite a challenging matchup against the Texans, remains a strong contender to finish as the overall WR1. CeeDee Lamb, going up against the Giants, is in excellent form with three consecutive 115-yard performances. He has a favorable matchup against the struggling Giants defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown should also continue to excel in the high-powered Lions' offense.

We also have confidence in the matchups for Keenan Allen, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Olave, Mike Evans, DK Metcalf, and Diontae Johnson. Remember that Johnson has finally found the end zone and continues to be the focal point of Pittsburgh's passing game.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

We've talked about Tank Dell and Noah Brown already. They are not expected to be one-week wonders, especially with fellow WR Robert Woods likely sidelined for another week. Cincinnati's pass defense is solid. However, the Texans' pass-heavy approach could lead to respectable fantasy production from these two. Another pair of teammates, Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster offer flex appeal in PPR formats against the Colts' vulnerable pass defense.

Fantasy Football Busts

The Jets have been stingy in allowing fantasy points to wide receivers. This raises concerns for Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers facing them. While it doesn't mean they will perform poorly, it's possible they might not meet their projections.

Davante Adams sparked a lot of conversation in recent weeks with his comments. He was mic’d up this week and there’s no question what the real issue was all along…pic.twitter.com/2mZhErQkF3 — Raiders Beat (@RaidersBeat) November 8, 2023

With Tommy DeVito likely to start for the Giants, we recommend staying away from Wan'Dale Robinson against the Cowboys. Dallas has been tough on wide receivers in terms of fantasy points allowed, and a DeVito-led offense may not change that.

Fantasy Football Injuries

In Week 9, we saw several players go down with injuries. These include Treylon Burks, Christian Watson, Josh Downs, and KJ Osborn. Additionally, Drake London, Josh Palmer, Robert Woods, DeVante Parker, and Curtis Samuel were ruled out before kickoff.

Burks and Osborn are unlikely to play in Week 10 due to the challenges of clearing the league's concussion protocol in a single week. As for Watson and Downs, their early-week practice reports will provide more information on their availability. Palmer is on injured reserve, and Woods is not expected to play. London, Parker, and Samuel may return for Week 10, but we have not included them in our initial PPR rankings. Justin Jefferson is eligible to return from injured reserve, but his status for Sunday remains uncertain. On the other hand, Deebo Samuel is expected to return to action for the 49ers' game in Jacksonville after being sidelined for several weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. DEN (1)

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET @ LAC (3)

3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. NYG (2)

4. Keenan Allen, LAC vs. DET (6)

5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs. HOU (4)

6. Adam Thielen, CAR @ CHI (7)

7. Mike Evans, TB vs. TEN (5)

8. Chris Olave, NO @ MIN (9)

9. Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ NE (16)

10. Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ JAC (8)

11. Tee Higgins, CIN vs. HOU (10)

12. DK Metcalf, SEA vs. WAS (11)

13. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN @ TB (13)

14. Garrett Wilson, NYJ @ LV (15)

15. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ SEA (17)

16. Davante Adams, LV vs. NYJ (14)

17. Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. GB (21)

18. DJ Moore, CHI vs. CAR (12)

19. Nico Collins, HOU @ CIN (20)

20. Christian Kirk, JAC vs. SF (19)

21. Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. WAS (23)

22. Chris Godwin, TB vs. TEN (33)

23. Deebo Samuel, SF @ JAC (18)

24. Tank Dell, HOU @ CIN (26)

25. Marquise Brown, ARI vs. ATL (31)

26. Calvin Ridley, JAC vs. SF (25)

27. Amari Cooper, CLE @ BAL (22)

28. Jordan Addison, MIN vs. NO (27)

29. Courtland Sutton, DEN @ BUF (32)

30. Zay Flowers, BAL vs. CLE (30)

31. George Pickens, PIT vs. GB (28)

32. Gabe Davis, BUF vs. DEN (24)

33. Jahan Dotson, WAS @ SEA (29)

34. Jakobi Meyers, LV vs. NYJ (36)

35. Demario Douglas, NE vs. IND (38)

36. Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ BUF (34)