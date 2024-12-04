Most fantasy football leagues are in the final week of the regular season in Week 14. You need a win whether it's for a playoff spot, seeding, or just avoiding the toilet bowl. We've been helping you at wide receiver all season long so you know we have the list ready for the final week. Here are our Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

There are six teams on bye this week, so you need great replacements for this must-win matchup. The Texans, Commanders, Ravens, Broncos, Patriots, and Colts are all unavailable which takes a ton of receivers off the board. While there are great receivers not available, there are plenty who can help you clinch a playoff spot. There are not any new receiver injuries to note, which will help fantasy football managers.

It's time for the final regular-season wideout list. Let's look at the Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 14

Ja'Marr Chase remains in the top spot of our fantasy football wide receiver rankings after another solid week. He scored a touchdown in the Bengals' loss to the Steelers which is good news for managers. Even with their playoff odds in the tank, Cincinnati is still slinging it on offense. They should succeed against a decimated Cowboys defense on Monday night.

Justin Jefferson bounced back from a poor Week 12 performance with 99 yards against the Cardinals. It would be huge for fantasy football managers if he found the end zone for the first time since Week 7. The matchup against the Falcons should be favorable for Jefferson, as Ladd McConkey had over 110 yards last week. A big Jefferson game would be big for your fantasy team and the Vikings as both head toward the playoffs.

The Lions have one of the strongest offenses in the league and the motor is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. After a relatively quiet Thanksgiving game, expect him to shine against the Packers on Thursday night. He has had a tremendous season but has now gone two weeks without a touchdown. Detroit needs a big St Brown game to stay on track in a big division matchup.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 14

It was hardly quiet when Jerry Jeudy burst onto the scene on Monday night. He racked up 235 yards and a touchdown in his revenge game against the Broncos but is only starting in one-third of ESPN leagues. If you need a receiver, Jeudy is a great option even against a strong Steelers defense. Despite a slow start to the season, Jeudy is firing on all cylinders heading into the fantasy football playoffs.

Ladd McConkey is starting to slip out of the sleeper category as he puts up a fantastic rookie season. The Chargers youngster had 117 yards on nine catches last week and has been a fantasy football star. While the Chiefs have had a great defense at times this season, they have struggled in recent weeks. McConkey should take advantage and could help his team pull off the primetime upset.

When Justin Jefferson had a few slow weeks, Sam Darnold turned to Jordan Addison to keep the Vikings' offense moving. The second-year receiver has had a few monster games this season and is in line for another one against the Falcons. While Minnesota has not racked up the points as they did earlier in the season, it is still an offense you should bet on in fantasy football. That includes Addison, who is coming off a 54-yard game last week.

Bust wide receivers for Week 14

In a bizarre turn of events, the San Francisco 49ers are an afterthought in the playoff discussion. That has everything to do with injuries, which have now ravaged their running back room as December begins. While Deebo Samuel has been mostly healthy, he has not gotten the touches necessary to be a fantasy football option. Don't start Samuel with your season on the line this week.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a solid receiver the last two weeks but that won't continue against the Jaguars. While they are alongside the Titans in the top-pick race, Jacksonville has a solid defense. Will Levis has struggled against good defenses this year and won't necessarily have a great game this week. Lean more toward Calvin Ridley than Westbrook-Ikhine in fantasy football this week.

Wan'Dale Robinson has had a nice season for the Giants but is not a fantasy football option for Week 14. The quarterback decision between Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock will not leave Robinson with a great passer in this game. Even against a poor Saints defense, Robinson will not be heavily targeted in this game. He has only one 10-point performance since Week 7 and Week 14 won't buck that trend.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ TB)

23. (22) Darnell Mooney, ATL (@ MIN)

22. (19) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ LAR)

21. (23) Jerry Jeudy, CLE (@ PIT)

20. (21) DJ Moore, CHI (@ SF)

19. (18) Jameson Williams, DET (v GB)

18. (15) Mike Evans, TB (v LV)

17. (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (@ ARI)

16. (16) DK Metcalf, SEA (@ ARI)

15. (17) Cooper Kupp, LAR (v BUF)

14. (14) Ladd McConkey, LAC (@ KC)

13. (12) Tee Higgins, CIN (@ DAL)

12. (13) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v NYJ)

11. (11) Jayden Reed, GB (@ DET)

10. (10) Drake London, ATL (@ MIN)

9. (8) Malik Nabers, NYG (v NO)

8. (9) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ MIA)

7. (7) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (v CIN)

6. (6) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v SEA)

5. (4) Puka Nacua, LAR (v BUF)

4. (5) AJ Brown, PHI (v CAR)

3. (2) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (v GB)

2. (3) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v ATL)

1. (1) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ DAL)