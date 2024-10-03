The fantasy football season is well underway and you may be looking to save your season with a big move. Wide receiver is the perfect place to make that trade, as one big week can change your entire outlook. If our Week 4 rankings helped you grab a win, stay here for our Week 5 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Bye weeks are upon us, so our rankings will undergo a pretty big shakeup this week. Whether you have Amon-Ra St Brown or DeVonta Smith on your squad, you'll need solid replacements this week. Rashee Rice's injury also throws a major curveball into your roster building. Can any of Kansas City's wide receivers be trusted moving forward?

With so many questions surrounding the position, our rankings are the best place to turn. Let's look at the Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 5

The top spot on our list remains with the top receiver in all of football Justin Jefferson. While he does not have the most points in PPR this year, he has solidified a connection with Sam Darnold. As their chemistry continues to blossom, his stats will continue to explode. Jefferson has a tough matchup against Sauce Gardner looming but should put up solid fantasy numbers regardless.

Nico Collins has the second-most points in PPR leagues and ranks fourth on our list. The Texans' top target totaled 151 yards and a touchdown in their Week 4 win over Jacksonville. While most of the damage was done on the ground, the Bills' defense just got smoked by Baltimore in primetime. Expect Houston to feast and feed Collins to do so.

Davante Adams remains in our top three even after requesting a trade from the Raiders. The former All-Pro could be headed to any number of places, including the Commanders, Steelers, Jets, and Chiefs. For now, he is with Gardner Minshew in a tough matchup against the Broncos. Fantasy football managers must hope the request does not tank his on-field performance. This is all assuming he plays, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 5

Wan'Dale Robinson has flown under the radar because of Malik Nabers' greatness this season. While the former second-round pick has not had Nabers' production, he can still be a solid WR2 option in bye-heavy weeks. He had an impressive 11-catch performance against the Cowboys in primetime last week. The Seahawks have a solid secondary but are ravaged with injuries.

Rashid Shaheed has been the boom-or-bust wide receiver of the fantasy football season, taking the crown from DeSean Jackson. Shaheed has been targeted five times in each game this season. While the Chiefs' offense has not been spectacular, their defense has won each of their four games. Expect Derek Carr to target Shaheed on the big touchdown passes in this game.

It is not time to move away from Brian Thomas Jr just yet. The LSU product finally popped in Week 4 with over 20 points and should keep that up in Week 5. While the Jaguars have been miserable this season, Thomas is the future of their offense. The Colts' defense struggled against the Steelers in Week 5 and Doug Pederson is likely coaching for his job. Expect a bunch of targets for Thomas.

Bust wide receivers for Week 5

While he was not on the list last week, Jaylen Waddle's continued omission makes him a fantasy football bust. Tyler Huntley was only slightly better than Skylar Thompson at quarterback as the Dolphins fell to 1-3. Waddle didn't help the backup with a massive drop early in the game. Despite the Patriots having among the worst defenses in the league, don't expect Waddle to finally score this week.

Garrett Wilson remains outside the top ten on our list. While you likely drafted him as one of the top ten receivers before the season, he has not performed to that level so far. He had his worst game of the season in Week 4, putting up only 7 PPR points in the Jets' loss to the Broncos. Wilson also called out the offensive plans in the wake of the loss. Don't expect this Nathaniel Hackett plan to thrive against Brian Flores this week.

Zay Flowers also remains off our list because of the Ravens' dominant run game. In a game where they never needed to pass, Lamar Jackson didn't. Derrick Henry and Jackson dominated on the ground and Baltimore won 31-10. Jackson had 13 completions on 18 attempts in the matchup and Flowers only caught one ball.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) DJ Moore, CHI (v CAR)

23. (22) Rashid Shaheed, NO (@ KC)

22. (23) Xavier Worthy, KC (v NO)

21. (19) Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (@ SEA)

20. (21) Brian Thomas Jr, JAX (v IND)

19. (15) Tyler Lockett, SEA (v NYG)

18. (18) Jauan Jennings, SF (v ARI)

17. (20) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (v ARI)

16. (16) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ HOU)

15. (17) Terry McClaurin, WSH (v CLE)

14. (14) Stefon Diggs, HOU (v BUF)

13. (12) Jayden Reed, GB (v LAR)

12. (11) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v MIN (London))

11. (13) Mike Evans, TB (@ ATL)

10. (10) Tyreek Hill, MIA (@ NE)

9. (8) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (v BAL)

8. (9) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (v NYG)

7. (7) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (@ SF)

6. (6) Malik Nabers, NYG (@ SEA)

5. (4) Chris Godwin, TB (@ ATL)

4. (5) Nico Collins, HOU (v BUF)

3. (2) Davante Adams, LV (@ DEN)

2. (3) Ceedee Lamb, DAL (@ PIT)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (v NYJ (London))