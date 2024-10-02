Just a little over two years ago, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. But now, it appears the two sides may be parting ways, which could reunite Adams with his old pal Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets or give Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott another elite receiver to target.

After starting the new season 2-2, it appears increasingly likely that the Raiders will satisfy Adams' reported request to be traded. The team does have a little bit of time to make its decision — the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 — but Adams reportedly prefers things to move a little quicker.

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

A trade to New York would reunite Adams with Rodgers, with whom he played eight seasons on the Green Bay Packers. The pair developed a strong connection on and off the field, with Rodgers complimenting Adams' work ethic as recently as this preseason.

During his time with Rodgers and the Packers, Adams compiled 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. But the relationship between Adams and Green Bay fell apart due to contract disagreements. After the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams following the 2021 season, the All-Pro wide receiver reportedly said he would refuse to play, which quickly led to a trade to the Raiders.

Upon being traded to Las Vegas, Adams signed the $140 million extension that made him, at the time, the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. The trade also reunited him with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, although the reunion was short-lived, as Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints the following offseason after the Raiders released him.

Adams had one of the best years of his career in his one season with Carr, but without him last season, Adams, despite being targeted 175 times, posted his fewest yards and touchdowns total since 2019 and yards-per-catch average since 2015.