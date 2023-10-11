Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season just came to an end, and it was an exciting week for football fans. Week 6 promises to be more action and fantasy football managers may find themselves looking for a Wide Receiver on the waiver wire. In this article, we will identify a few wideouts to watch in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season brought a slew of surprises and upsets in terms of entertainment value. With numerous closely contested games, unexpected outcomes became the norm. Among the standout moments, the Jaguars overcame self-inflicted errors to secure victory over the Bills through big plays. The Lions' defense forced several turnovers in a commanding win against the Panthers, and the Saints showcased their dominant defense by shutting out the Patriots in Foxborough. Thursday night saw the Bears claim a gutsy and emotional road win against the Commanders, while the Raiders navigated an unattractive game to secure victory on Monday night against the Packers. Notably, the Packers narrowly avoided a 1-4 record thanks to a remarkable comeback against the Saints a few weeks ago, leaving them at 2-3. As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to witness how these surprises and upsets continue to shape the NFL landscape.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 6 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Picks for Week 6

Cooper Kupp: He's made a triumphant return!

In his first start of the season, Kupp caught eight of 12 targets for 118 yards during a 23-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He led the team in targets, receptions, and yards. This alleviated any concerns that fantasy football managers may have had about his usage. Kupp faces a favorable matchup in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that recently surrendered a huge 15-192-3 performance to Ja'Marr Chase.

Cooper Kupp looked just as elite as we remember! Here with his patented move beating an elite CB in Slay I suspect he and Stafford will need to work on timing after a year of not working together in live action. Tough loss but look at our upcoming schedule . We’ll fight! pic.twitter.com/gvDL7SL8Wz — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 9, 2023

Tyreek Hill: Panthers beware!

Hill currently leads the league in receiving yards with 651 and has five receiving touchdowns. The speedster from Miami had an impressive outing with eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-16 victory over the Giants last Sunday. Hill has surpassed 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in both of his home games this season. Now, he aims to exploit the Carolina Panthers on their home turf on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs: Still shining

Just one week after scoring three touchdowns against the Dolphins, Diggs racked up eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 25-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Diggs has surpassed 100 receiving yards in four out of five games to start the season while also scoring five touchdowns.

DJ Moore: Pushing WR1 territory

Fantasy football managers who had doubts about Moore early on, either dropping him or trading him, must be regretting it now. In the past two weeks, Moore has hauled in 16 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He's been on fire as the offense has rebounded. In addition, there's no sign of him slowing down as he faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. The Vikings have struggled against opposing wide receivers this season, making Moore a borderline fantasy football WR1 for this matchup.

Christian Kirk: Red-hot

Did you know that Christian Kirk has had only one game this season with less than 50 receiving yards? While his Week 1 performance against the Indianapolis Colts was a cause for concern, he has been stellar since then. Kirk has been on fire recently. It just seems the Jaguars' offense is finding its groove. With 20 targets in the last two games and the Colts allowing an astonishing 262.4 passing yards per game, Kirk is a confident fantasy football start.

Injury Updates

Mike Williams

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

In Week 4, Joshua Palmer stepped up in Mike Williams' absence and led the team in targets with three grabs for 77 yards against the Raiders. Williams may be out for the long-term, but this suggests that Palmer should be a priority add in this vertical and explosive Kellen Moore offense.

Tank Dell

Dell left the game on Sunday due to a concussion, and veteran receiver Robert Woods saw routes both outside and in the slot after Dell's departure. If Dell is unavailable next week, Woods is expected to benefit and see the majority of snaps. He has been averaging eight targets per game this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism about St. Brown's availability for this week despite his abdominal injury. Fantasy football managers better monitor his status.

Zay Jones

Jones is considered day-to-day with a knee injury following tests to diagnose the issue, which he sustained during Sunday's win over the Bills. We'll see if he can contribute any fantasy football output this week.

Strategies for Week 6 Wide Receiver Selections

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season featured some standout performances, and Week 6 promises to be just as thrilling. Guys like Kupp, Hill, and Diggs should be sure-fire starts. Meanwhile, fantasy football managers need to closely monitor guys like Dell, Jones, and St. Brown.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 6 WR Rankings

1 Tyreek Hill, MIA vs CAR (1)

2 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN vs SEA (2)

3 Stefon Diggs, BUF vs NYG (4)

4 Cooper Kupp, LAR vs ARI (3)

5 Davante Adams, LV vs NE (5)

6 Keenan Allen, LAC vs DAL (8)

7 AJ Brown, PHI @ NYJ (7)

8 CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ LAC (10)

9 Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ CLE (17)

10 Puka Nacua, LAR vs ARI (11)

11 DeVonta Smith, PHI @ NYJ (27)

12 DK Metcalf, SEA @ CIN (26)

13 Chris Olave, NO @ HOU (15)

14 Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs CAR (12)

15 DJ Moore, CHI vs MIN (6)

16 Calvin Ridley, JAC vs IND (20)

17 Deebo Samuel, SF @ CLE (14)

18 Michael Pittman Jr, IND @ JAC (22)

19 Amari Cooper, CLE vs SF (31)

20 Christian Kirk, JAC vs IND (32)

21 Marquise Brown, ARI @ LAR (23)

22 Adam Thielen, CAR @ MIA (16)

23 Terry McLaurin, WAS @ ATL (37)

24 Chris Godwin, TB vs DET (29)

25 Zay Flowers, BAL @ TEN (28)

26 Mike Evans, TB vs DET (9)

27 DeAndre Hopkins, TEN vs BAL (25)

28 Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CIN (33)

29 Jordan Addison, MIN @ CHI (24)

30 Nico Collins, HOU vs NO (19)

31 Jakobi Meyers, LV vs NE (35)

32 Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs PHI (18)

33 Gabe Davis, BUF vs NYG (36)

34 Courtland Sutton, DEN @ KC (39)

35 Drake London, ATL vs WAS (43)

36 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ KC (34)