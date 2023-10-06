The latest Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update from head coach Dan Campbell is one that Detroit Lions fans will not want to hear ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

“Lions’ HC Dan Campbell said WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will not practice again today due to his abdomen injury, and the team expects to know more about his status for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers in the next 24 hours,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

This is troubling news as the Lions get set to take on the Panthers in Week 5. St. Brown is the team’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Without its top pass-catcher, the Lions’ offense could struggle to make big plays on Sunday.

That said, there are two silver linings for Dan Campbell and the Lions if Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn’t play in Week 5.

One is that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick, WR Jameson Williams, makes his long-awaited return from injury and a gambling suspension. On Friday, the team announced he will officially be active on Sunday. While Williams has only played 78 NFL snaps and his one catch (albeit a 41-yard touchdown), he is a massive talent who could be good off the bat.

The other thing that the Lions have going for them is that they are playing the winless Panthers in Week 5. Carolina does have a solid defense, but overall, they are one of (if not) the worst teams in the NFL right now. If Detroit is going to play any game without its star WR this season, the Panthers game is the game to do it.