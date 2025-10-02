It’s time to jump into Week 5 if you’re looking for fantasy football advice at running back. Or maybe you need help at the quarterback position. However, there are things to worry about outside of Week 5, including concerning fantasy football bad beats from Ja'Marr Chase, Ladd McConkey, and more.

You can’t stick your head in the fantasy sand unless you want to tank it for 2025 and look for a higher draft pick next season. The main problem on this list is the Bengals’ wide receiver. And it’s not Chase’s fault.

Let’s take a look at the biggest issues for fantasy managers through four weeks.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is falling

It’s not like an injury where you can replace Chase. You have to keep playing him because, well, he’s Ja’Marr Chase. But the consensus No. 1 receiver entering the season has plummeted to No. 10 on the rest-of-season rankings, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Fading production and dismal quarterbacking have pushed Ja'Marr Chase into unfamiliar fantasy territory, with his explosive ceiling feeling out of reach,” FP wrote.

Even with a favorable matchup this week, it’s tough, according to Fantasy Football Today, via Fantasy Pros.

“Some, like Heath Cummings, contend that Chase “is not the type of studly receiver” in this current setup, and “the numbers are not going to match what we were expecting or even like 60% of what we were expecting.”

Still, ride with Chase as long as he’s healthy. He can still have that outlier game against a clueless defense. But in the long term, he likely won’t finish any better than WR12.

WR Ladd McConkey could turn it around

You have to be worried. When a guy finishes 54, 49, and 99, that’s panic territory. He has dropped all the way to No. 21 on the rest-of-season rankings. And McConkey supporters are dropping like flies, according to Fantasy Pros.

“I'd like to think that he will turn things around because he's super talented,” Andrew Erickson wrote. “But with those other two guys healthy, it's hard to see after what has transpired over the first four weeks.”

But everybody needs to understand that McConkey didn’t suddenly become less talented. And Keenan Allen isn’t the monster he was years ago. These four games hurt from a fantasy perspective. But don’t give up on McConkey yet. And this should be the week he breaks loose.

Still, there are scoffers, according to Forbes.com.

“While many are going to argue that McConkey is going to be better as the year goes on, his fantasy points have actually dropped every game this year,” Steve Bradshaw wrote. “Keenan Allen has 16.3 PPG this year, and last week he had seven targets compared to McConkey at six.”

Article Continues Below

But those numbers at the end show the Chargers are equally interested in getting McConkey the ball. When defenses start rolling away from him, he can shine.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. is struggling

This has as much to do with Trevor Lawrence as it does Thomas. But, having said that, it’s also Thomas. I’m not sure the elite effort is there. Perhaps it’s because of the Lawrence frustrations, but to be elite, players must give that level of effort.

Let’s give Thomas three more weeks to turn things around. The matchups aren’t great, so if we see an improvement, it will be a legitimate one.

He’s considered a “buy low,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“On the bright side, Thomas Jr. is averaging eight targets per game, tied for 15th among all wide receivers,” Ryan Shea wrote. “Notably, Thomas leads the team in targets, suggesting brighter days are ahead. Now is the time to trade for him before he breaks out.”

Lions WR Jameson Williams will bounce back

Just look at his target share last week. He got eight. The Lions tried to get him the ball. That means they still believe. It’s just a matter of time.

You shouldn’t just look at hard numbers. Team direction and opportunity matter the most when looking at the whole season. Don't give up on Williams. And he could really bust out this week against the Bengals.

And Williams has the right attitude, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think that was probably the biggest growth we saw, is when he came in on Monday,” wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said. “You gotta come in ready to be coached, especially in our room, where the coaching is going to be direct. It’s going to hit the point, but it’s also going to make sure that we know the standard is set and we don’t walk past that standard. Because the moment you walk past the standard and it’s dropped, then that’s the new standard. He understands that part of it. And then today in the walk-through, just his attention to detail.”