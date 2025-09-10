The fantasy football season is underway, and kickers made a big impact on the Week 1 outcomes. If Cairo Santos' Monday night miss cost you a matchup, you may want to switch kickers. If you went with Jake Moody from the San Francisco 49ers, you need a new kicker, as he was waived. The fantasy football kicker rankings are here for Week 2. Who is on top?

There are no bye weeks until Week 5, and there are no injuries to note this early in the season. But the 49ers have already made a kicker change, dumping Moody for Eddy Pineiro. But there were plenty of missed kicks that could have managers scrambling for a new kicker. Should you cut Younghoe Koo or Chase McLaughlin after their disastrous Sunday matchup?

The Week 2 fantasy football kicker rankings are here, so check them out before locking in your lineup!

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, but Brandon Aubrey was perfect once again. While he did not score the most fantasy football points, he has been incredibly consistent throughout his career. The Cowboys are back at home for an indoor game against a New York Giants defense that struggled on Sunday. It should be a big week for Aubrey on the scoresheet.

Chris Boswell takes a step up in the fantasy football kicker rankings after hitting a game-winning 60-yard field goal. The Steelers' offense was elite against the New York Jets on Sunday. Even if they take a step back against the Seattle Seahawks this week, Boswell will get plenty of opportunities to show off his incredible range. Boswell is one of the most consistent fantasy pieces out there, and that should continue.

Jake Bates was perfect for the Detroit Lions on Sunday, making both of his field goals and lone extra-point attempt. But losing Ben Johnson stuck the offense in neutral for Week 1, which cost Bates a spot in the fantasy football rankings. In the dome against the Chicago Bears should be a better spot for both the offense and the kicking game. But there is reason for concern.

Sleeper kickers for Week 2

Pineiro did not crack the rankings, but the new 49ers kicker could be swooped up in many fantasy football leagues this week. While he did not have a team coming out of training camp, Pineiro has been a strong kicker for many years. This week, San Francisco heads to New Orleans to face a lowly Saints team indoors. That should help the kicking game for Week 2.

Article Continues Below

Spencer Shrader was not on many radars for fantasy football coming into the season, largely because of the skepticism around the Indianapolis Colts. But if Daniel Jones made you a believer in Week 1, Shrader could be a quality addition before Week 2. Most of his games will be indoors, and the AFC South does not look strong once again.

Andy Borregales missed a kick in his NFL debut on Sunday, but the New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins this week. Miami's defense was dreadful in Week 1, which could lead to a bounce-back for Drake Maye. If Borregales takes advantage of every opportunity this week, he should be among the top scorers in Week 2.

Bust kickers for Week 2

The Cleveland Browns' offense was not excellent in their Week 1 game, but they did enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Kicker Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and a field goal, costing them four points in a one-point loss. The Syracuse product will be kicking again on Sunday, but he should not be starting in any fantasy football leagues. He did not gain any confidence from fans or managers with his performance on Sunday.

Graham Gano has been a solid kicker for a long time, but he should not be your fantasy football kicker until Russell Wilson is not his quarterback. Wilson was dreadful in the New York Giants' loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, only giving Gano one field goal opportunity. He made it, but there is no guarantee he gets more than that against the Cowboys.

Younghoe Koo has not been the kicker the Atlanta Falcons need him to be when the game is on the line. He missed a game-tying opportunity on Sunday, handing the Buccaneers the win. While he scored eight fantasy football points, it is not worth having Koo on your team moving forward. Raheem Morris did not mince words in the press conference, showing that he may not trust his kicker. You should not either.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Tyler Loop, BAL (v CLE)

11. Andy Borregales, NE (@ MIA)

10. Spencer Shrader, IND (v DEN)

9. Nick Folk, NYJ (V BUF)

8. Will Lutz, DEN (@ IND)

7. Will Reichard, MIN (v ATL)

6. Jake Elliott, PHI (@ KC)

5. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ HOU)

4. Cam Little, JAX (@ CIN)

3. Jake Bates, DET (v MIN)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (v SEA)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v NYG)