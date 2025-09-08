The New York Giants didn’t get off to a good start in a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. In fact, they set an 83-year-old mark for ineptitude. But they’re sticking to their guns as head coach Brian Daboll made a quarterback decision for Week 2 versus the Cowboys, according to a post on X by Dan Duggan.

“Daboll confirmed that Russell Wilson will start Sunday against the Cowboys.”

The Giants managed only three points in two trips inside the 5-yard line in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. Daboll said it made the difference, according to ESPN.

“Obviously, six points it’s tough to win a game,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “We left 11 points out there in the red zone.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll sticking with the veteran

Wilson didn’t exactly earn another start. Trailing 21-6 late in the game, the Giants had a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. Four incomplete passes from Wilson turned the ball over to the Commanders.

For the game, Wilson completed only 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards. It was the kind of performance that led to speculation the Giants might turn to rookie Jaxson Dart.

Daboll said the offense was poor overall, according to giants.com.

“Yeah, I'd say with everybody offensively, that's all of us included, we all got to be better,” Daboll said. “Every coach, every player. You have six points there, just not good enough. We have to do better there.”

But Daboll said he did not consider bringing Dart into the game. He said he stands behind Wilson.

“I have confidence in Russell,” Daboll said. “We got to do better around overall, coaches, players, everybody. So, it will get focused and ready to go on Dallas.

“We'll evaluate the tape. This game isn't on Russell Wilson. It's not on Russell Wilson. Want to make that clear. We’ve got to do a better job all the way around.”

The Cowboys will also enter the Week 2 matchup with a record of 0-1. But they are coming off a loss to the defending Super Bowl champs, a game they had a chance to win.