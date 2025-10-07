The 2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings are back for Week 6 after some dominant offensive performances. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold thrived in an offensive slugfest, Dak Prescott continued his excellent season, and Drake Maye burst onto the scene. But what does all of that mean for your fantasy football team?

There are two teams on a bye week in Week 6, with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans on the shelf. That takes out two quarterbacks who were likely not in your fantasy football lineup in Carson Wentz and CJ Stroud. Injuries are where the changes are coming for your team. Lamar Jackson is likely out for Week 6, the 49ers' quarterback situation is up in the air, and Jake Browning's role is up in the air.

With all of those variables in consideration, let's take a look at the Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season to the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, but that should not stop you from starting Josh Allen. With over 300 total yards and three touchdowns, Allen put up some solid numbers for managers in the loss. Buffalo's final game before the bye is against a resurgent Atlanta Falcons defense.

Baker Mayfield has been sensational this year, adding two touchdowns to his season total in the win against the Seahawks. Even with Mike Evans out, Mayfield is a safe bet in fantasy football. He has found a new favorite target in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin is back, and Rachaad White can handle the running game. The Buccaneers are a solid team to bet on in fantasy, and that starts under center.

Matthew Stafford has been dominating in the passing game and has a beneficial matchup coming up. The Rams are hosting the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the most points in the league so far. Puka Nacua has been dominant this year, Stafford is dialed in in the red zone, and the Rams should put up a solid week. Give Stafford a chance in your fantasy football league this week.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 6

Sam Darnold is only rostered in 14.4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, but he has a great relationship with Jaxson Smith-Njigba already. That is key for the Seahawks' future as a competitive team both this season and for years to come. It also means that fantasy football managers with a hole at quarterback should snag Darnold for Week 6. The Seahawks head cross-country to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dillon Gabriel was solid in his first NFL start and has an easier matchup in his second start with the Cleveland Browns. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, who have been uncharacteristically weak on defense so far. Gabriel should be considered for superflex fantasy football managers ahead of his Week 6 matchup.

Bo Nix did not have a great start to his sophomore season, but the Denver Broncos quarterback looks to be back on track. It is perfect timing as well, as the next three defenses he faces are all dreadful. They are headed to London to face the New York Jets before games against the Giants and the Cowboys. Despite the slow start, keep Nix around on your fantasy football team.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 6

It is time for the Las Vegas Raiders to move on from Geno Smith, so it is beyond time for fantasy football managers to do the same. Smith cannot stop throwing interceptions and will not have any more success without Brock Bowers, who is nursing a knee injury. The Raiders' offense does not have much for fantasy managers, including at quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa is not the quarterback fantasy football managers should be picking up, even with all of the injuries. The Dolphins collapsed against the Panthers on Sunday and have a tougher matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers coming up. Tagovailoa did have his best fantasy day without Tyreek Hill, but he is not the right guy to trust long-term.

If you drafted Trevor Lawrence in fantasy football this year, it is time to move on from him. Before the bye, he faces two tough defenses in the Seahawks and the Rams. Also, he is still not on the same page with Travis Hunter or Brian Thomas Jr. With neither of those receivers popping off, Lawrence is not a great player to start.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Jaxson Dart, NYG (v PHI)

23. Dillon Gabriel, CLE (@ PIT)

22. Spencer Rattler, NO (v NE)

21. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (v BUF)

20. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ IND)

19. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v SEA)

18. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (v CLE)

17. Mac Jones, SF (@ TB)

16. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ MIA)

15. Bo Nix, DEN (v NYJ (London))

14. Daniel Jones, IND (v ARI)

13. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ JAX)

12. Jared Goff, DET (@ KC)

11. Justin Fields, NYJ (v DEN (London))

10. Drake Maye, NE (@ NO)

9. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ WSH)

8. Jordan Love, GB (v CIN)

7. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ NYG)

6. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v DET)

5. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v CHI)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ CAR)

3. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ BAL)

2. Baker Mayfield, TB (v SF)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (@ ATL)