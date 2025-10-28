Week 9 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is here, and thankfully, there are fewer byes this week. If you survived bye-maggedon in Week 8, you should have plenty of choices for your roster this week. With some surprisingly great quarterback performances behind us, the Fantasy Football quarterback rankings are back.

Four teams are on bye, including fantasy darling Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Jets are on bye, so managers are saved from having to figure out which Justin Fields is going to show up. Jalen Hurts won't be available, which will impact many more managers than the Cleveland Browns' bye week. Lamar Jackson should be returning on Thursday night, but Bryce Young is day-to-day.

Which quarterback is the best fantasy football option heading into Week 9?

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 9

The top two quarterbacks in the NFL and in fantasy football square off in Sunday afternoon's marquee spot. Josh Allen keeps the top spot after an elite performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. While James Cook was the MVP of the game, Allen did more than enough for fantasy managers to be happy. Allen has broken the record for games with one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown with 46, which makes him an incredible value in fantasy.

On the other side of that matchup will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After a three-touchdown performance through the air on Monday, the Chiefs are clicking on offense. Mahomes has been scrambling well this year and has reignited the passing game with Rashee Rice back. After a few years providing negative value in fantasy, Mahomes is back as the number two quarterback in our rankings.

Lamar Jackson did not play in Week 8, which could be a storyline moving forward as the NFL investigates the practice reports from Baltimore. But fantasy football managers should expect to have him back on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. Don't let Miami's defensive performance scare you, as Kirk Cousins was dreadful in Week 8. Jackson should crush a poor defense

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 9

If Joe Flacco plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, which is no guarantee, as he nurses a shoulder injury, he is a great fantasy football option. He has cleared 20 points in each of his two starts with the Bengals, and the Chicago Bears just lost to Tyler Huntley a week ago. Flacco is leaning heavily on Ja'Marr Chase, which is usually a good recipe.

Article Continues Below

Whichever quarterback plays for the 49ers against the New York Giants is worth a start in fantasy football. New York's defense has been dreadful this season, and the 49ers desperately need a win after a loss last week to the Texans. Mac Jones has been solid since taking over for Brock Purdy, and injuries are currently focused on the defense.

The Commanders' defense struggled on Monday night against the Chiefs, so the Seattle Seahawks should have an advantage in Week 9. Sam Darnold has been solid in fantasy football all season, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba has been a big reason why. Expect their offense to come out of the bye strong against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 9

The Raiders are back from the bye, but Geno Smith should not be starting on any fantasy football rosters. Even Brock Bowers' return could not save Smith from being an interception machine in his Las Vegas era. They face a solid Jacksonville Jaguars defense coming off a bye of their own and needing a win to keep pace in the AFC South. Don't start Smith this week, even in two-quarterback leagues.

Carson Wentz's season is over, thanks to shoulder surgery needed after Thursday's disaster against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Vikings are turning back to JJ McCarthy with their season on the line against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Do not play the rookie, who has been dreadful when he has played in his young career. Plus, McCarthy's injury history could have you headed back to the waiver wire in a few days.

Bryce Young is likely returning for the Panthers this week, but the Packers' defense provides a stern test for the young quarterback. The Panthers were horrible with Andy Dalton under center against the Bills, but have not been much better in road games with Young playing. They head to Lambeau to face Micah Parsons with a beat-up offensive line. This is not the week to believe in Bryce Young.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Cam Ward, TEN (v LAC)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v BAL)

22. Joe Flacco, CIN (v CHI)

21. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ DAL)

20. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ LV)

19. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (@ NE)

18. CJ Stroud, HOU (v DEN)

17. Jaxson Dart, NYG (v SF)

16. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ WSH)

15. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (v IND)

14. Mac Jones, SF (@ NYG)

13. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ TEN)

12. Bo Nix, DEN (@ HOU)

11. Jared Goff, DET (v MIN)

10. Daniel Jones, IND (@ PIT)

9. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ CIN)

8. Drake Maye, NE (v ATL)

7. Jordan Love, GB (v CAR)

6. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v SEA)

5. Dak Prescott, DAL (v ARI)

4. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v NO)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ MIA)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ BUF)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (v KC)