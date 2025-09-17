The tight end position in fantasy football has always been a land of haves and have-nots. You either roster one of the few elite options who churn out consistent production, or you’re left scrambling each week for a touchdown-dependent flyer. Through two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the divide is already showing. Trey McBride still commands elite status, and Tucker Kraft has cemented himself as a cornerstone for the Packers. Several unexpected names are also crashing the party. Heading into Week 3, fantasy managers need to separate the mirages from the must-starts and identify those hidden values who could tip the scales in their matchups.

Key Insights

Travis Kelce saw six targets in Week 2. He cuaght four for 61 yards but struggled with drops. That included a would-be touchdown that turned into an interception. If he can’t fully capitalize as the Chiefs’ top option now, his outlook could dim once the wide receiver corps gets healthy.

Sam LaPorta hauled in three of four targets for 26 yards in Detroit’s 52-21 win over Chicago. That was a bit of a dip from his strong 6-79-0 line the week prior. Jared Goff’s tendency to spread the ball limits LaPorta’s weekly volume. However, his Week 1 production hints at upside. Consider him a mid-tier starter with matchup potential against Baltimore in Week 3.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 3 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 3 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

McBride has cemented himself as a reliable fantasy football TE1. He just thrives on precise route-running and red-zone usage. His ability to rack up yards after the catch and convert scoring chances makes him a weekly must-start.

Kraft’s rising target share and steady snap counts boost his fantasy football appeal. With size, athleticism, and red-zone involvement, he brings both stability and touchdown upside. These position him firmly in the TE1 conversation for Week 3.

Tyler Warren’s increased snaps and deep-ball opportunities give him week-winning potential. His chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones and usage in both vertical and short-yardage schemes make him a high-upside play for managers chasing ceiling.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 3, 2025

Juwan Johnson’s touches remain modest. Still, signs point to a larger role in the passing game. His steady hands and route versatility make him a low-risk, high-reward bench option who could surprise in PPR leagues.

Jake Ferguson continues to carve out meaningful opportunities. This is especially true on key downs and in scoring range. His knack for finding soft spots in coverage makes him a savvy sleeper play with legitimate touchdown potential.

Injury Report

Isaiah Likely sat out in Week 2 but is making steady progress and has a good chance to return in Week 3. Even if he suits up, though, he remains a waiver-wire candidate until his role becomes more consistent.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had Brock Bowers play in Week 2 despite his knee issue. He managed just 38 yards on those touches, which resulted in a disappointing fantasy output. If Las Vegas’ offensive struggles persist, Bowers' ceiling may remain capped. On the flip side, it's not hard to imagine a bounce-back performance in Week 3.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 3 of the 2025 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 3 Tight End Rankings

20. Ja'Tavion Sanders, CAR (vs. ATL)

19. Chig Okonkwo, TEN (vs. IND)

18. Brenton Strange, JAC (vs. HOU)

17. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)

16. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. MIA)

15. Evan Engram, DEN (@ LAC)

14. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. PIT)

13. David Njoku, CLE (vs. GB)

12. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (vs. GB)

11. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (@ CAR)

10. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. CIN)

9. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ CHI)

8. Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. LV)

7. Juwan Johnson, NO (@ SEA)

6. Travis Kelce, KC (@ NYG)

5. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ BAL)

4. Tyler Warren, IND (@ TEN)

3. Tucker Kraft, GB (@ CLE)

2. Brock Bowers, LV (@ WAS)

1. Trey McBride, ARI (@ SF)

Looking Ahead

As we head into Week 3 of the 2025 season, the tight end landscape is beginning to take shape. The elites like Trey McBride continues to set the standard, while rising names such as Tucker Kraft and Tyler Warren are making a legitimate push into weekly starter territory. Add in sleepers like Juwan Johnson and Jake Ferguson, and it’s clear that managers willing to think beyond the obvious picks can gain a real edge.

Injuries to players like Isaiah Likely and Brock Bowers further underscore the importance of staying alert and adaptable. In a position often defined by volatility, success comes down to finding the right balance between reliability and upside. With that, Week 3 offers plenty of opportunities for both.