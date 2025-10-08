NFL Week 6 brings some tough quarterback decisions. The good news? There are plenty of good matchups to exploit and some struggling defenses ready to be picked apart. The bad news? Key injuries have shaken things up. Here's who to start and who to bench at quarterback this week.

Fantasy point totals are calculated by fantasydata.com.

Start 'em Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 6

Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. SF)

Week 5: 379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs (26.7 fantasy points)

379 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs (26.7 fantasy points) Season: 1,283 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT | Averaging 21.1 fantasy points per game

The Buccaneers quarterback continues his red-hot 2025 campaign after an excellent Week 5 performance in the 38-35 shootout win over Seattle. The man has been on fire all season with 10 touchdowns against just one interception through five weeks. That kind of ball security is elite. He picked apart the Seahawks' secondary and gets another favorable matchup this week against a messed-up 49ers defense.

San Francisco has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in four of their five games, and their defensive backfield is dealing with injuries. Mayfield has found chemistry with his receivers, especially with Emeka Egbuka, which was visible throughout the game, and he's been money in the red zone all season. This one's a no-brainer for anyone's starting lineup.

Jordan Love, GB (vs. CIN)

Week 5: Bye

Bye Season: 1,000 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT | Averaging 18.6 fantasy points per game (through Week 4)

Love gets a prime matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense that's been getting tormented all season. Cincinnati just let Jake Browning throw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5, and most of that came late when the game was out of reach. Love comes in fresh after the bye with eight touchdowns and only one pick on the season.

The Bengals can't get pressure on quarterbacks, and they're giving up big plays left and right. The Green Bay Packers have plenty of weapons to attack Cincinnati's weak secondary. The Packers are favored by double digits with a team total over 30 points. Everything lines up for Love to fire up this week.

Dak Prescott, DAL (at CAR)

Week 5: 237 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs (28.3 fantasy points)

237 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs (28.3 fantasy points) Season: 1,356 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs | Averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game

Prescott is on fire right now after dropping four touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys‘ 37-22 win over the New York Jets. He's racked up 101.2 fantasy points through five weeks and proved he can put up big numbers even without CeeDee Lamb. That four-touchdown performance shows his ceiling is still sky-high. Carolina's defense has been a fantasy goldmine for quarterbacks all season, ranking in the bottom third in pass defense and giving up big plays constantly.

The Carolina Panthers are facing issues putting pressure on the QB, so Prescott should have plenty of time in the pocket. Dallas needs this win to keep their playoff hopes alive, so expect an aggressive game plan. Prescott is a strong QB1 play with real upside potential in what should be a shootout.

Sit 'em Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 6

Jaxson Dart, NYG (vs. PHI – Thursday Night Football)

Week 5: 202 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs (15.6 fantasy points)

202 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs (15.6 fantasy points) Season: 313 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs | Averaging 8.9 fantasy points per game

Dart is in a tough spot this week and way too risky to trust. He threw two picks in Week 5's loss to the New Orleans Saints that tanked his fantasy value despite scoring two touchdowns. The situation got even worse when Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending torn ACL, and now Darius Slayton is battling a hamstring injury after missing Monday's practice.

With his top two receivers compromised, Dart faces an elite Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks third in red zone touchdown percentage and shuts down tight ends completely. Add in the short week preparation against that Eagles pass rush, and this is heading towards a disaster. We'd recommend staying away from this one, even if you're looking for a streamer.

Bo Nix, DEN (at NYJ – London)

Week 5: 242 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs (17.9 fantasy points)

242 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs (17.9 fantasy points) Season: 1,103 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs | Averaging 16.8 fantasy points per game

Nix has shown flashes but remains inconsistent to trust in this uncertain spot. He managed 17.9 fantasy points in Week 5's win over Philadelphia, which is the kind of up-and-down performance you get from rookies. The London trip adds some unpredictability with the travel and time zone changes affecting preparation.

The Jets are 0-5 and desperate, which could go either way. They might finally put it together against a rookie on foreign soil, or they could continue their struggles. New York has defensive talent on paper, but they haven't shown it yet this season. This whole setup creates too much uncertainty around Nix. There are likely safer options when you factor in his low floor from last week.

Justin Herbert, LAC (at MIA)

Week 5: 166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (14.6 fantasy points)

166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (14.6 fantasy points) Season: 1,229 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs | Averaging 17.7 fantasy points per game (down from early-season form)

Herbert is trending in the wrong direction after a rough 14.6-point outing in Week 5's loss to Washington. He's now posted back-to-back weeks under 15 fantasy points after averaging over 19 earlier in the season. That 166-yard performance raised concerns about the offensive line's ability to protect him and the overall efficiency of this offense.

Miami's defense has been playing better lately and will be fired up at home after its slow start to the season. The Dolphins put pressure on quarterbacks and have playmakers in the secondary ready to jump on mistakes. Herbert's floor clearly isn't safe right now, and last week proved it. If you've got better options, this is a good week to bench him.

Sleeper Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football Week 6

Drake Maye, NE (at NO)

Week 5: 273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs (12.1 fantasy points)

273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs (12.1 fantasy points) Season: 1,261 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs | Averaging 19.3 fantasy points per game

Maye has quietly become a legitimate fantasy starter with solid production through five weeks. He got just 12.1 points in Week 5's upset win over Buffalo, but he's still averaging a strong 19.3 fantasy points per game overall. The key to his value is his dual-threat ability. Maye consistently adds rushing production that boosts his fantasy scoring beyond what most other options can provide.

New Orleans presents a great matchup as their defense has been struggling against quarterbacks lately, giving up plenty of fantasy points. The Saints can't get consistent pressure, and their secondary keeps giving up big plays downfield, especially to mobile quarterbacks like Maye. If you're dealing with bye weeks or need an upgrade from a struggling starter, this is a solid option.

Jayden Daniels, WAS (vs. CHI – Monday Night Football)

Week 5: 231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs (17.1 fantasy points)

231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs (17.1 fantasy points) Season: 664 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs | Averaging 19.0 fantasy points per game (limited games)

Daniels made a successful return from injury in Week 5, leading Washington to a 27-10 win over the Chargers while looking fully healthy. More importantly, he protected the football with zero turnovers, continuing the clean play he's shown in his limited action this season. The home matchup against Chicago offers real breakout potential since the Bears have struggled with consistency against opposing quarterbacks.

What makes Daniels appealing as a streamer is his dual-threat ability. He consistently picks up yards with his legs through designed runs, and when plays break down, which gives him a safer floor than most quarterbacks you'll find on waivers. Daniels looks like a solid QB2 option who could easily deliver QB1 numbers this week.

Matthew Stafford, LAR (at BAL)

Week 5: 389 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs (25.6 fantasy points)

389 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs (25.6 fantasy points) Season: 1,503 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs | Averaging 19.5 fantasy points per game

Stafford went off in Week 5's Thursday night game against San Francisco, throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns. That 25.6-point performance shows the ceiling he can hit when things click. This road trip to Baltimore might not look ideal on paper, but it's actually a good matchup. The Ravens' defense has been dealing with injuries all season, with key players either out or playing hurt. They just got blown out 44-10 by Houston, and their defense offered almost no resistance.

If Lamar Jackson can't go with his hamstring issue, Baltimore's offense will struggle to keep pace in what could become a high-scoring game. Stafford has receivers like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp ready to attack a vulnerable Ravens secondary. He's worth a look in deeper leagues if you need a streaming option.