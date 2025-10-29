As the fantasy football season barrels into Week 9, running backs continue to be major X-factors. Injuries, byes, and unpredictable committee usage have made backfields more volatile than ever. With teams like the Browns, Jets, Eagles, and Buccaneers all on bye, many managers are scouring the waiver wire or second-guessing their usual starters. This is the stretch where lineup decisions make or break playoff pushes. The right call at running back can swing your entire week.

Of course, the matchups this week feature several must-starts and a handful of trap plays. Ahead of Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which running backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Derrick Henry, BAL (@ MIA)

Derrick Henry remains the engine of Baltimore’s offense. Week 9 is another prime opportunity for the veteran back to dominate. Against Chicago in Week 8, Henry bulldozed his way to 71 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He proved he’s still one of the best finishers in football. Recall that Lamar Jackson is nursing a hamstring injury and Tyler Huntley is likely under center again. As such, expect Baltimore to lean heavily on Henry’s power running to control the pace against a fast Miami defense.

Miami has shown vulnerability against downhill runners. If the Ravens can establish tempo early, Henry could once again find paydirt multiple times. Pencil him in as a top-10 play with RB1 fantasy football upside.

Kimani Vidal, LAC (@ TEN)

Few players have stepped into a lead role as efficiently as Kimani Vidal. With Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton sidelined, Vidal has taken full control of the Chargers’ backfield. He is making the most of it. Vidal has surpassed 117 rushing yards in two of his last three games. He continues to see a steady workload near the goal line.

This week’s matchup against Tennessee is tailor-made for a big performance. The Titans’ defense has allowed a league-high 12 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season. Expect Los Angeles to rely on Vidal early and often. This is especially true if they build a lead. He’s a strong RB2 play with legitimate RB1 potential in Week 9.

Kyle Monangai, CHI (@ CIN)

Kyle Monangai isn’t the flashiest name on your roster. However, his workload is trending in the right direction. He’s logged at least 29 offensive snaps in consecutive games and averaged 11 touches per contest over that stretch. D’Andre Swift will lead the committee but Chicago is increasingly using Monangai in key downs. With that, the latter's floor is quietly rising.

The Bengals have been abysmal against the run, too. They have allowed 1,057 rushing yards to running backs this season. That's the most in the league. That kind of weakness opens the door for Monangai to post his best outing of the year. He’s an underrated fantasy football flex option who could reward risk-taking managers in deeper leagues.

JK Dobbins, DEN (@ HOU)

After years of injury setbacks, JK Dobbins is showing flashes of the player fantasy football managers always hoped for. He’s now logged two 100-yard games this season and continues to average over five yards per carry. Yes, Dobbins doesn’t offer much as a receiver. That said, his rushing efficiency and scoring potential keep him in the RB1 conversation.

Against Dallas last week, he ripped off 7.4 yards per carry. On the flipside, rookie RJ Harvey vultured three touchdowns on limited touches. Don’t let that scare you, though. Denver’s offense still runs through Dobbins.

Other Starts: De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. BAL); Kareem Hunt, KC (@ BUF)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Alvin Kamara, NO (@ LAR)

Kamara’s workload has dipped sharply in recent weeks. This matchup does him no favors, too. Over his last four games, he’s averaging just 12.25 touches while playing 62 percent of snaps. The Saints have been rotating their backfield more. As such, Kamara’s receiving volume isn’t enough to offset the decline in carries.

Meanwhile, the Rams have been elite against opposing running backs. With limited scoring opportunities and reduced touches, Kamara is a risky start in Week 9. He is better left on the bench if you have safer options.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (vs. SEA)

Washington’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been serviceable in spot starts. However, this week’s matchup is a nightmare. The Seahawks boast one of the league’s best run defenses and have completely shut down early-down runners all year. Yes, they do give up receptions to running backs. That said, Croskey-Merritt simply doesn’t profile as that type of player.

With only seven receptions all season, he’s unlikely to take advantage of Seattle’s one defensive weakness. Jeremy McNichols, who’s more versatile as a receiver, might even see more work in passing situations. Fade Croskey-Merritt this week.

Tony Pollard, TEN (vs. LAC)

Tony Pollard’s fantasy football stock has fallen fast. Week 9 isn’t the spot to hope for a rebound. Although he continues to start games for Tennessee, he’s being outperformed and out-snapped by Tyjae Spears. The latter looks faster and more decisive. Pollard ran hard last week but struggled to make defenders miss. His lack of usage as a receiver further limits his fantasy appeal.

Other Sits: Isiah Pacheco, KC (@ BUF); Nick Chubb, HOU (vs. DEN)

Balance volume with matchup

Week 9 is all about balance. Choose running backs who combine steady usage with exploitable matchups. Derrick Henry and Kimani Vidal headline the ‘start' list as workhorses facing vulnerable defenses. Meanwhile, veterans like Alvin Kamara and Tony Pollard face uphill battles.

The difference between a playoff push and a painful loss could come down to who you trust in your RB2 slot. Lean on opportunity, trust the trends, and remember that sometimes the smartest fantasy move is knowing when to sit your stars.