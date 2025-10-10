Week 6 is here, and that means you are either doing really well at fantasy football or you could be struggling. If you are here, you're looking for a tight end. Before you make your play, check out our fantasy football Week 6 tight end rankings. Likewise, you might need some last-minute Week 6 fantasy football tight end streamers, especially if you have a player on a bye week. Before considering fantasy football streaming options, it's important to know why they can help you.

There are three fantasy football tight end streams that you could choose from this week. Ultimately, all three can be very beneficial this weekend. Here are the Week 6 fantasy football tight end streamers you can consider.

Cade Otton is the top tight end streamer for Week 6

Chris Godwin will not play this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Bucs are left without another weapon. Mike Evans is already out after injuring his hamstring earlier this season. So far, the Bucs have been relying heavily on Emeka Egbuka, who has been explosive over the last few weeks. But the Bucs will need to find other weapons, especially if the Niners double him.

The Bucs look to get more targets for Otton, and that is something that may very well happen this weekend. Otton has 10 receptions for 115 yards, but has not scored yet. Yet, he has been getting more attention lately, especially with the injury to Bucky Irving. Otton had four receptions on five targets for 81 yards last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that, he had three catches on just four targets for nine yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Otton had three receptions on four targets for 25 yards against the Houston Texans. Of course, his season started poorly as he failed to secure any of his three targets.

With Evans and Godwin out, and Irving unlikely to play, the Bucs will need someone to throw to. Since they have struggled to run the football, they have had Baker Mayfield air it out. Mayfield has connected with Egbuka and will likely find Otton a lot more this weekend. Additionally, the Niners are 18th in covering the tight end in fantasy so that it could be a great play. Otton is just 6 percent owned across Yahoo fantasy leagues, so he is likely available.

Jake Tonges is a fantasy football tight end to consider

The San Francisco 49ers have been hurting a lot this season, with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all out. With Kittle unlikely to return in Week 6, that opens up the floodgates for Jake Tonges. So far, he has had a good 2025 season, catching 19 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. But things really became amazing last weekend.

Tonges had seven receptions on 11 targets for 41 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mac Jones throwing to him. Before that, he had three catches on five targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. Tonges had two catches on three targets for 21 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to that, he had four catches on five targets for 31 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Tonges has seen his targets go up every week. Although Jauan Jennings returned in a limited capacity this week, there is no indication he will command numerous targets if he plays. The Bucs may be 12th in covering the tight end in fantasy, but Kyle Shanahan will find a way to create some plays for him. Overall, he is just 10 percent owned across Yahoo fantasy leagues, so you could plug him in while Kittle is out.

AJ Barner is an underrated fantasy football streaming option

The Seattle Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to throw to. Additionally, they also have an underrated tight end named AJ Barner. Currently, he has 14 receptions for 134 yards and four touchdowns.

Barner had an exceptional game against the Bucs, catching all seven of his targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, he caught all three of his passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Barner caught his only target for 23 yards against the Saints and two of three targets for 26 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His Week 1 goose egg indicates this could be an incredibly dangerous pickup. However, Barner is hot right now and has three touchdowns in two games. When a player is hot in fantasy football, you have to roll the hot hand before he cools down. The Seahawks will likely have to pass the football if they fall behind against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the Jags are the top turnover-creating defense in the NFL, Sam Darnold might want a more comfortable option, and Barner could be that. While the Jags are above-average at covering the tight end, Barner could be a good plug-in this weekend.