There’s more to love about fantasy football tight ends with guys like Tyler Warren now in the league. However, Brock Bowers has been a disappointment and is injured. But it’s time to look forward, and here are the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

And Warren is that guy again for this week. He brings a great deal of versatility to the position. Plus, the Colts remain on a terrific offensive heater. And Warren is fast becoming the No. 2 focus behind Jonathan Taylor. Fantasy managers love him, according to NFL.com.

“Have we reached the point where I no longer need to tell you to start Warren?” Michael Florio wrote. “Probably, but I'll keep saying it until everyone listens.”

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Colts head coach Shane Steichen likes his new weapon, according to The Canadian Press via Yahoo.com.

“It's a very nice luxury to have because [Warren is] so talented and has so many different skill sets,” Steichen said. “It's always fun for us as an offensive coaching staff to game plan each week to try to find unique ways to get him involved.”

Warren gets a home game against the Arizona Cardinals, who are reeling from one of the worst blown losses in recent NFL memory. The Cardinals might lay down and let the Colts roll them over. That would make a big day for Warren.

Also looking good in 2025 has been Trey McBride. He’s had at least five catches in every game. His Week 6 matchup against the Colts isn’t pristine, but it should be a good opportunity.

He has a definite connection with quarterback Kyler Murray, which, of course, helps a lot. Murray said it’s a combination of things, according to cleveland.com.

“Honestly, I would say just reps, time on task,” Murray explained. “He’s a great football player. I think when you play with guys like that, it makes it easier. It’s not nothing’s forced.

“My first year, I didn’t get really many reps with (McBride). His rookie year with him, I didn’t really get many reps because (Zach Ertz) was here.”

But when Murray came back from injury, McBride provided a stabilizing force.

“When I came back from the from the injury, I just could rely on him. (McBride) was always friendly, always open, (and) continue to make plays and that gives you confidence,” Murray said.

Other standouts

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been a big part of the team’s offensive attack, and that will continue against the Panthers. Ferguson has at least five catches in every game this season, including a career-high 13 against the Bears in Week 3.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said it’s just a matter of being on the same page, according to dallasnews.com.

“Yeah, just a lot of communication,” Prescott said. “Not only give Jake credit, he’s the beneficiary of it, but credit to Lunda Wells, [the tight ends] coach. We spend a lot of time with them, talking plays, talking specific plays where I want to be in certain zones, how I see a coverage. It’s always growing.”

Another great option is Sam LaPorta. Yes, the Lions will face a tough defense on the road against the Chiefs. No worries, LaPorta will eat.

LaPorta said his job is easier because of offensive coordinator John Morton, according to NFL.com.

“But Johnny Mo, pass game coordinator his whole life,” LaPorta said this summer. “Brilliant mind, I think he's gonna call the offense great.”

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Travis Kelce could cut loose against the Lions. The Chiefs know they will need touchdowns, not field goals, to stay with the Lions’ powerful offense. That means Patrick Mahomes will be looking for Kelce around the goal line.

This could be a game where Kelce gets a pair of touchdowns for the first time since 2022.

Another guy to keep a close eye on is Darren Waller. He has burst onto the scene with three touchdowns in two games. But there’s a real chance going forward that he could get far more than the four and five targets he got in his first two games.

The Dolphins let the defense take away Waller completely in the second half of the loss to the Panthers, according to Miamiherald.com.

“Any time you have any productivity in this league, they make adjustments as well,” McDaniel said in response to why Waller wasn’t thrown the ball in the second half. The critical things were we were in a ton of third-and-longs because we got zero or no production on the run opportunities. You are trying to be as balanced as you can, understanding if they know you’re going to pass every play, you probably won’t have production that way.

“They said we’re going to stop your run game with our front. And they did. Whatever we were doing, we could have done a better job. Any play I would have picked other than the ones I was calling. You are not going to get far if you can’t establish the line of scrimmage.”

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings 2025

1. Tyler Warren (IND) vs. ARI

2. Trey McBride (ARI) at IND

3. Jake Ferguson (DAL) at CAR

4. Sam LaPorta (DET) at KC

5. Tucker Craft (GB) vs. CIN

6. Hunter Henry (NE) at NO

7. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. DET

8. Darren Waller (MIA) vs. LAC

9. David Njoku (CLE) at PIT

10. Dallas Goedert (PHI) at NYG

11. Kyle Pitts Sr. (ATL) vs. BUF

12. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) at ATL