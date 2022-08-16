Farlight Games announces new MMOSLG Call of Dragons

New Massively Multiplayer Online Simulation Life Game Call of Dragons is now available for pre-registration on Android devices.

Farlight Games, publishers of Dislyte, will be releasing a brand-new MMOSLG called Call of Dragons later this year. The game is expected to come out to both iOS and Android, with pre-registration for the Android version now open.

Call of Dragons blends high fantasy with intense real-time strategy combat on a massive, infinitely zoomable battlefield in the world of Tamaris. Players will be able to build and fortify their village and raise their armies, leading a fleet of powerful wyverns to conquer neighboring kingdoms or to use to build alliances with other players. In the game’s highly strategic combat allows players to wield the power of five legions at once in both PvP and PvE environments. Up to forty players can take part of dungeon raids in slaying mythical creatures together as a large team.

“Our focus has always been creating games that allow our players to create, build, and test their strategies, and that continues with Call of Dragons,” says Call of Dragons Producers Xiao Fu and Da He. “Call of Dragons delivers on that core experience, and we know this will be the next fan favorite and a proud addition to our portfolio.”

Call of Dragons features a unique roster of fantasy-themed heroes and factions. Players will be able to complete quests and missions to unlock powerful Artifacts that can strengthen their heroes. Players will be able to build their factions from a lowly village into a mighty kingdom through conquest and diplomacy. Wield power and assert dominance to have the dragons bestow their power on you. Players can also discover collectibles, mini-games, side quests, and “Song Fragments”, shattered pieces of ancient melodies that tell the story of Tamaris, allowing players to delve deeper into the game’s lore.