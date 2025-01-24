There has not been much traction on the eleventh Fast & Furious movie, Fast X: Part 2, and the franchise's star, Vin Diesel, has revealed Jordana Brewster's request for it amid the LA wildfires.

His most recent Instagram post revealed that Brewster wants Fast X: Part 2 to be filmed in Los Angeles, California. Diesel believes that the city “needs it now more than ever.”

“Last week, during the fires that displaced LA… my sister Jordana reached out to me and said… [‘]Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA,[‘]” Diesel's post began. ” Los Angeles needs it now more than ever… Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home.”

The post didn't go over well with everyone. Stand-up comedian Adam Mamawala commented on the post, saying it was “worse than when Gal [Gadot] sang ‘Imagine.'”

He is referencing the infamous 2020 video led by Gadot. She gathered various celebrities to sing John Lennon's iconic anthem at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, Diesel's post comes when the wildfires are a hot topic of discussion. Various artists are gearing up for the Fire Aid benefit concerts, which will take place at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

We will have to wait and see if the Fast & Furious franchise returns to LA for Fast X: Part 2 amid the wildfires. It is planned to be the final installment in the main saga of movies, and they will probably pull out all of the stops.

Vin Diesel and the Fast & Furious franchise

Since 2001, Diesel has been the driving force (no pun intended) behind the Fast & Furious franchise. He leads the series as Dom Torretto and has appeared in almost every movie.

Jordana Brewster plays his on-screen sister, Mia Torretto. She returned to the franchise in F9 after sitting out of The Fate of the Furious. It sounds like she will be back for Fast X: Part 2 as well.

The final installment in the Fast & Furious franchise will be big. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot both returned to the franchise at the end of Fast X, so they will have major roles as well.

Diesel has branched out into other franchises as well. He started his career with roles in Saving Private Ryan, The Iron Giant, and Pitch Black. The latter formed into the Riddick series, which has spawned three movies. A fourth installment, Furya, is also coming.

One of his other major roles is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Groot. Diesel voices the character and appears in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In 2024, Diesel returned to the small screen to star in Ark: The Animated Series. He voices Santiago Da Costa in it and is also an executive producer of the series, which premiered on Paramount+ on March 21, 2024.