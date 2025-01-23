Soon, iconic pop star Olivia Rodrigo will return to the Intuit Dome for Fire Aid, a benefit concert in light of the LA wildfires.

The “Good 4 U” singer sent out a message to her fans as tickets for the LA wildfire benefit concert went on sale. Rodrigo, who is from Murrieta, California, seemed excited for her upcoming hometown performance.

“It's been heartbreaking to see such devastation in my hometown these past few weeks,” Rodrigo said in an email to fans. “I love LA so much[,] and I'm looking forward to joining some wonderful musicians as we raise money to support those impacted [by the wildfires].”

There will be two Fire Aid concerts in Los Angeles, California, both taking place on January 30, 2025. The first is being held at the Intuit Dome, where Rodrigo recently filmed her Guts World Tour concert film.

Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, and Tate McCrae will perform. Additionally, older legends like Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Earth, Wind & Fire will also perform.

The second concert is being held at the. Kia Forum. Dave Matthews, Green Day, P!nk, Stevie Nicks, Stephen Sills, and Joni Mitchell will perform there.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. It will take place on January 30. The Kia Forum show will begin at 6:00 pm PST, while the Intuit Dome show will start at 7:30 pm PST.

Olivia Rodrigo's hometown LA shows

During her Guts World Tour, Rodrigo performed two shows at the Inuit Dome in her hometown. She first played four shows at the Kia Forum before doing two at the new Intuit Dome.

The two Intuit Dome shows were professionally recorded for her concert film. Rodrigo's Guts World Tour concert film was later released on Netflix on October 29, 2024. The Breeders opened both shows.

Now, she will return to the venue to take part in the Fire Aid concerts. They will both be star-studded benefit concerts and are raising money for those affected by the LA fires.

Currently, Rodrigo is on a hiatus from the Guts World Tour. She closed out 2024 by taking the tour to Asia and Australia. She performed eight shows across Melbourne and Sydney.

In 2025, Rodrigo will take the tour to Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, and England. She starts the year in Curitiba, Brazil, on March 26 before going to Mexico City for shows on April 2 and 3. A few months later, Rodrigo will return to Europe for three shows across Dublin, Ireland, and Manchester, England.

She will perform a total of 101 shows across six legs of the Guts World Tour. It has more than doubled the number of shows on the itinerary of her previous tour, the Sour Tour. The Sour Tour only visited North America and Europe, while her second tour has taken her around the world.

The Guts World Tour is in support of Rodrigo's second album, Guts. She released her sophomore album on September 8, 2023. It was a big hit, and she received two Grammy nominations for it. However, she lost Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album to Taylor Swift's Midnights.