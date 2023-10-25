Jeane-Claude Van Damme wanted to star in Fast & Furious, but Vin Diesel stopped the notion.

Though the action series features many action stars, Diesel said no to Van Damme in a recent interview with The Telegraph.

“Van Damme has also missed out on a role in another mega-franchise, the Telegraph noted. “They want me in Fast and Furious,” Van Damme said. “And what a bit of casting that would be. But Vin Diesel said, ‘No, I don't want him.'”

So, instead of joining the Fast & Furious franchise, the action star got involved in another franchise where he was the villain. It was 2012's The Expendables 2, according to Variety.

“People have been driving Tesla on the screen,” Van Damme stated. “Beautiful, perfect CGI. And maybe some people want to go back to the stick shift for a while. Some people. You know what I'm saying as a metaphor? I'm a stick shift.”

The Telegraph noted: The latest installment, ‘The Expendables 4,' had just tanked at the box office. Van Damme doesn't know why. Perhaps because Van Damme isn't in it. I suggest. He was killed off in the second film, but Stallone teased that Van Damme might return at some point as Jean Vilain's twin, Claude — a nod to Van Damme's twin roles in ‘Double Impact.' Yeah! That's what Stallone told me,' says Van Damme, laughing. Well, there's always Expendables 5. Or 21,' he says.

Who knows what Van Damme would've brought to the Fast & Furious franchise? And there are no reports on why Vin Diesel didn't want him there. Maybe the two can duke it out in a new action movie someday.