Fast X has already raced past $523 million worldwide in two weeks during its theatrical run, and you'll be able to watch it at home very, very soon.

It appears that Fast X will be released on digital platforms on June 9 thanks to a listing on the Microsoft Store. You can pre-order the film starting at $24.99 depending on the definition chosen.

Should this be true, that means Fast X will hit digital platforms three weeks into its theatrical run. It seems a little soon for a film in a franchise that has grossed over $7 billion worldwide — but perhaps the 65.6% drop from weekend one to weekend two played a part in Universal's decision.

Fast X is the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise and follows Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family against one of the most personal threats yet — Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The film is a ridiculous, over-the-top movie that'll overload your brain with explosions, gunfire, and Momoa hamming it up. Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Jordana Brewster star in the film. It was set to be a first of a two-part finale to the main saga, but now it appears that we could be getting a three-part finale to the main series. Additionally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his inevitable return to the franchise in Fast X and it was just reported that he's going to lead a spinoff film. There's also a female-led spinoff film that is in development.

Fast X is in theaters now.