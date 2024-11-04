Johnson C. Smith University was shut out by Fayetteville State University, 27-0, Saturday afternoon at the Irwin Belk Complex.

The Golden Bulls managed just 192 total offensive yards, while the Broncos dominated with 393 yards. Fayetteville State also controlled time of possession, holding the ball for 35:33 compared to JCSU’s 24:26.

“Total team effort today,” Broncos head coach Richard Hayes said. “Offensively, we had a game plan and wanted to come out and attack them. Joe [Owens Jr.] did a pretty good job managing the offense today. Defensively, I feel like we stuffed them. Those guys played really hard, and I am really proud of our defense’s effort. We held them under 200 yards and no points on the board for the No. 16 ranked team in the country. We aren’t done yet!”

The Golden Bulls, who entered the game with the top passing offense in the conference, struggled. Quarterback Darius Ocean completed 15 of 35 passes for 162 yards and threw two interceptions. His main target, Brevin Caldwell, recorded 75 receiving yards on eight catches. The rushing attack was limited to just 30 yards.

For Fayetteville State, Alabama State transfer Joe Owens Jr. was impressive in the win,he ended the game with 233 passing yards, completing 24 of 32 passes with one touchdown. He also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown. Strayhor Harris was his leading receiver, finishing with 95 yards on eight receptions. Julia Milligan and Kameron King combined for seven catches and 113 yards, with King scoring a touchdown.

Running back Derrick Alston Jr. contributed to the ground game, adding 39 yards out of the teams 120 while also scoring a touchdown.

The Broncos’ defense was exceptional, allowing no points on two JCSU trips to the red zone and forcing one turnover. They recorded no sacks and managed two touchdown drives of 90 or more yards, including a 100-yard drive.

Julius Cobbs, a transfer from West Georgia, capped the scoring with a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the game.

With the loss, JCSU dropped to second in the CIAA standings, behind Virginia Union. The Golden Bulls will travel to Livingstone College this Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Broncos head to Winston-Salem for a matchup against the Rams at 1 p.m., a game that could impact the Rams division II playoff hopes.