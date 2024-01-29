After Xavi's announcement of his departure at the end of the season, FC Barcelona is on the hunt for a new manager

After Xavi‘s announcement of his departure at the end of the season, FC Barcelona is on the hunt for a new manager, reported by GOAL. Here are our top five contenders for the coveted position:

5. Roberto De Zerbi:

The former Sassuolo and current Brighton manager, De Zerbi, has impressed with his tactical prowess. Known for turning teams into top performers, he is favored by bookies as the potential successor at Camp Nou. Although he lacks experience at the highest level, his dynamic style could resonate well with the Barcelona faithful.

4. Mikel Arteta:

Arsenal's manager, Arteta, has transformed the Gunners into title contenders. Despite being under contract until 2025, rumors suggest he is considering stepping down. A product of Barca's academy, Arteta's understanding of the club's core values makes him an intriguing candidate, albeit with uncertainties surrounding a potential move.

3. Jose Mourinho:

A seasoned manager with a history of success, Mourinho is a free agent after his stint at Roma. Known for instilling a siege mentality, he could bring discipline to Barca's underperforming stars. However, his controversial past, particularly with Real Madrid, might make him a less likely choice unless Barcelona exhausts other options.

2. Thomas Tuchel:

Chelsea's current manager, Tuchel, has expressed interest in moving abroad. Despite his comments causing a stir, his tactical brilliance at Chelsea, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund is undeniable. Barcelona might find Tuchel's approach appealing, and his track record suggests he could have a transformative impact on the team.

1. Jurgen Klopp:

Liverpool's manager Klopp, who recently announced his departure, emerges as a dream appointment for Barcelona. Klopp's successful tenure at Liverpool, marked by a potential second Premier League title, makes him an attractive prospect. His energetic style and adept man-management skills could be a game-changer for Barcelona, though financial considerations might pose a challenge.

As Xavi bids farewell, the next Barcelona manager will inherit the legacy of a footballing giant and the challenge of leading the team back to glory. The decision remains in the hands of the Barcelona board, and fans eagerly await the announcement of Xavi's successor.