It's time for the postseason in the PGA Tour, with the first stage of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs set to begin this Thursday in the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Scottie Scheffler is one of the big names to watch out for in this tournament for a number of reasons, including a potential change in his putter.

The top-ranked player in the world is said to be willing to give the Spider Prototype mallets of TaylorMade a try this week, per Jonathan Wall of Golf.com. Scottie Scheffler was seen ahead of the tournament in Memphis practicing with the said putter, which he experimented with in the past as well.

“The guys at TaylorMade have done a lot of work for me with the putter,” he said. “I’ve always liked the visual of that Spider putter, but I really just did not like the feel. That’s something we discussed, kind of the feel.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scheffler is entering the St. Jude Championship No. 1 this season in shots gained total (2.616) and shots gained tee to green (2.807) but is also just 133rd in total putting ( 254.8) and 110th in overall putting average (1.610).

Any improvements can be a big help for Scheffler, who is already a formidable player regardless of his putter choice. He made the cut in all of his 20 starts in the regular season and won twice while finishing inside the top 10 15 times. In his latest start, he finished tied for 23rd place in The Open Championship in Royal Liverpool last July. He also has cracked the top five in six of his last eight events.