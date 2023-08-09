World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is preparing for the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he's already looking ahead to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

In an interview from TPC Southwind in Memphis ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship — the first of three season-ending playoff events — Scheffler firmly stated his determination to win the Ryder Cup on European soil, and his willingness to do so alongside LIV Golf members.

“My take has always been: I want to go over there and win the Ryder Cup,” Scheffler told SportsCenter's Matt Barrie.”I really don’t care what tour you’re on. I just want to bring the best 12 guys that would make up a great team environment and do something that hasn't been done in 30 years. … I don't care who I'm partners with. I don't care who I'm playing with.”

Amid ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf uncertainty — and litigation stateside and in Europe — Scheffler's sentiments echoed those expressed by Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday, in which he said country should supersede tour when it comes to Ryder Cup eligibility. LIV Golf members are technically eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, though U.S. captain Zach Johnson has not yet confirmed his stance on the matter.

The 2024 Ryder Cup will take place from Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome, Italy. Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark have secured two spots for the United States. The top six finishers in the Ryder Cup points standings automatically qualify, while Johnson will pick the other six players.

At the moment, Brooks Koepka is the lone LIV player in the top 20 (no. 4), although DeChambeau's 58 at Greenbrier this past Sunday put him back in the mix for a captain's pick.

Also on Wednesday, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm became the first two players officially named to Team Europe.