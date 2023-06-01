David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 WNBA season about two weeks in, one of the main topics of conversation is the strong play of Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston. The Fever have been one of the league’s bottom dwellers for the a couple of seasons now and their banking their future on Boston being the player who turns things around. Boston’s strong start recently caught the attention of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant who took to social media to convey his thoughts. While Boston has been able to make an immediate impact for the Fever, there are some things she’s had to adjust to as per Maggie Hendricks of Bally Sports.

WNBA Rookie Aliyah Boston shares with @maggiehendricks what some of the biggest changes have been while adjusting to life in the pro’s!@BallySportsIN | @aa_boston #WNBA pic.twitter.com/i10CleKlEB — Bally Sports (@BallySports) May 31, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’d definitely say finding things to do with my time. Usually when you’re at school you have a full schedule, you know what you’re doing every moment,” Boston said. “Now after workouts it’s kind of like okay, what are we going to do now. Also I would say cooking, and that’s been a big change for me cause also in college they prepared meals for us and we didn’t have to worry about that. Now I’m trying to save money and cook some meals.”

Through the first four games of the season, Aliyah Boston has been one of the Fever’s top players. She’s been averaging 15.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 66.7 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She’s averaging 27 minutes per game and has started all four games.