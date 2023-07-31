Coaches may have a mean mug when facing the media every time due to their public relations training. But every once in a while, media personnel form bonds with the team. D Orlando Ledbetter is one of these reporters and has been with the Atlanta Falcons for a while. However, Coach Arthur Smith could not find him during their NFL Training Camp. Hilarious chaos ensued immediately after.

The Falcons' head coach played along with the rest of the media panel. D Orlando Ledbetter had missed the first two days of the Arthur Smith-led NFL Training Camp. The consequence was a hilarious fine of $500 because of his absence. It was disclosed in a hilarious formal letter, via Sarah K Spencer of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Here is the official fine for @DOrlandoAJC, I am CRYING that Arthur Smith actually made this letter 😂 https://t.co/jczH696v9A pic.twitter.com/KCP4Lc1tAX — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) July 28, 2023

“This letter will serve as notice that you have violated our Training Camp Rules and Article 42 of the NFL Collective Media Agreement Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27 by your unexcused failure to report to and absence from the first two days of Falcons Training Camp.”

“This is a violation of an important rule meant to jump-start your return to play routine and meet with your fellow writers who missed you deeply,” the head coach wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is still uncertain where the reporter was but he did give his response and played along with the prank.

“I think I’m going to have to start a GoFundMe page!” he posted on Twitter.

I think I’m going to have to start a gofundme page! https://t.co/tmRhI5fKmT — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 28, 2023

Will he get more fines as the Falcons continue their training camp and his absence gets retained?