The Indiana Fever could be poised for a significant boost in fan support following the arrival of No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Caitlin Clark, as she brings her extensive Iowa following to the WNBA.
Clark, a standout at the University of Iowa, confidently expressed the expected influx of support from her collegiate fan base to her professional career in a video posted by the Fever on X, formerly Twitter, retweeted via ClutchPoints.
“I’m excited for … a new chapter. That’s what I was ready for, and making this (Indianapolis) home, and I expect, you know, a lot of Iowa fans to become Indiana Fever fans,” Clark said. “I know they already have. They support women’s basketball so well. I know a lot of them will be in the stands this summer cheering us on.”
Clark's own excitement about joining the Fever is not solely rooted in her sporting career but also in the geographical and cultural ties to the Midwest, having previously admitted that during the draft lottery, she was hoping Fever would get the No. 1 pick.
“You know, I’m a Midwest girl,” she said.
The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ on the WNBA
There’s no question that Clark draws viewers. The NCAA championship game that featured Iowa vs. South Carolina drew a staggering 18.7 million viewers, while the WNBA Draft, with Clark as the first pick, recorded an eye-popping 2.446 million viewers, four times the previous WNBA Draft viewership record.
The buzz around her illustrious career at Iowa, which saw her overtake Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, has continued around the Fever. The anticipation of her professional debut has led to a remarkable 190% surge in the average price of Fever tickets according to data from Vivid Seats. Specifically, the price for Indiana's season opener against the Connecticut Sun skyrocketed by 91% following Clark's draft announcement.
The Fever's decision to broadcast 36 out of their 40 games on major networks signifies the league's confidence in Clark's ability to draw national attention. With the Fever leading the WNBA in national TV appearances, edging out teams like the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the “Caitlin Clark Effect” is not just a localized phenomenon in Indiana but set to be a league-wide trend.
Ticket marketplace StubHub reflects this trend, with sales for the Fever increasing over 13 times compared to the same period last year. The impact of Clark’s arrival goes beyond Indiana, with the highly anticipated matchup between the Fever and the Phoenix Mercury, featuring WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, being billed as “The GOAT vs. The Rook.”
Additionally, the defending champions, the Aces, have shifted their regular-season game against the Fever to the T-Mobile Arena to accommodate a larger audience, an implicit nod to Clark's influence. The game is not only significant for Clark's showdown with stars like A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum but also marks her introduction to a wider fan base eager to witness her square off against the best in women's basketball.