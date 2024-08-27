Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines both on and off the court. Following an intense 84-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Monday night, Clark made a young fan's day by gifting them a signed pair of her game-worn ‘Bruce Lee' Nike Kobe 5s.

The happy fan with their new sneakers were shared in a photo on X, formerly Twitter, by @Luisasologastoa, via ClutchPoints.

The Fever, currently fighting for a playoff spot, entered the game with a 13-16 record, sitting at the seventh seed in the WNBA standings. Facing a determined Dream squad, led by Rhyne Howard, Clark and the Fever knew the stakes were high. Atlanta, coming into the game with a 10-18 record and holding the ninth seed, also had playoff aspirations, making this a must-win for both teams.

Clark, who has been a standout in her rookie season, had another stellar performance against the Dream. She finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, showcasing her all-around game. The victory was crucial for the Fever, who are striving to solidify their playoff position as the regular season winds down.

One of the most significant moments of the night came late in the third quarter when Clark tied Howard's WNBA rookie record for the most three-pointers in a single season. With her fifth three-pointer of the game, Clark hit her 85th of the season, matching Howard's record set just a year earlier.

The Fever still have 10 regular-season games left, giving Clark ample opportunity to break the record. Her ability to hit three-pointers has been a key component of her game. Averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, Clark has quickly established herself as one of the league's brightest young stars. Despite some struggles with efficiency and turnovers, Clark's overall contributions have been invaluable to the Fever’s success this season.