The Indiana Fever were swept by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, losing a nail biter 87-81 in Game 2 of their first round series. Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark had a stellar game despite the loss, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists while nearly leading a fourth quarter comeback to keep Indiana's season alive.

Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to have a 25-point, five rebound, five assist playoff game and is the first rookie to reach 25-6-9 in a WNBA or NBA playoff game since Magic Johnson in 1980, per StatMamba. Despite playing just two playoff games, Clark has added even more history to one of the best rookie campaigns in WNBA history.

Clark got off to a hot start in Game 2, knocking down her first shot from three-point range after a difficult shooting night in Game 1. She eventually cooled off, as the physicality of Connecticut wore down Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who both played all 40 minutes.

Despite the heavy workload, Clark found a second wind as the Fever tried to climb back into the game in the fourth quarter. She gave Indiana a late lead after a three-pointer with four minutes left, but Sun guard Marina Mabrey quickly responded with a three of her own and the Sun proceeded to pull away.

Where Fever need to improve before Caitlin Clark's second season

The Fever found the right blend of personnel and play style during the second half of Caitlin Clark's rookie season as they caught fire and soared to the No. 6 seed. After a poor start to the season, Indiana picked up their tempo and inserted Lexie Hull into the starting lineup before becoming one of the best offenses in the WNBA.

Now, the Fever are faced with an important offseason where they must continue to build around their two foundational stars in Clark and Aliyah Boston. Assuming Clark takes a leap in her second year, she will be the type of player that can lead a team to a championship with the right pieces around her.

The first order of business for the Fever this offseason will be re-signing guard Kelsey Mitchell, who excelled after the Olympic break this year and really catalyzed the Fever offense down the stretch of the season. Mitchell and Clark built a nice chemistry as the season went along, and Christie Sides started using them in actions together to cause conflict for defenses. For the season, Mitchell averaged 19.2 points per game.

In terms of external additions, the Fever could use an athletic wing to add to their rotation. Hull did a nice job as a 3-and-D option this season, but the Fever could really use someone who can play that role wither alongside Hull in smaller lineups or can spell her at times. A name like Myisha Hines-Allen of the Minnesota Lynx comes to mind, who will be a free agent this offseason.