Caitlin Clark delivered a career-high performance with 35 points and eight assists, while Kelsey Mitchell contributed 30 points. Together, they knocked down 12 of Indiana's 16 three-pointers, leading the Indiana Fever to a 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Mitchell has proven to be the ideal backcourt partner for Caitlin Clark, with the duo spearheading the Indiana Fever's resurgence since the Olympic break. Together, they've propelled Indiana into the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell setting WNBA records

The Fever’s backcourt duo’s impressive game against the Wings marked the first time in WNBA history that two teammates each scored 30+ points and hit 5+ three-pointers in the same game.

Clark and Mitchell have consistently been high scorers throughout the season, but they both delivered one of their finest showings of the year in the same game. Their performance was unprecedented in WNBA history, a trend the duo seems to be setting early in their partnership.

Indiana (20-19), after suffering consecutive losses to the reigning two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, secured the No. 6 seed for the upcoming playoffs, which kick off next Sunday. The Fever will face the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in the first round, a team that won three of their four regular-season meetings.

In the September 12th loss to the Aces, Mitchell contributed 24 points, while Clark added 16 points and six assists. Clark set a new record with Mitchell, as they became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to each make 100+ three-pointers in a single season.

Against Dallas, Indiana matched its franchise record for points in a single game and equaled its season-high for made 3-pointers. The Fever shot 38 of 76 from the field, connected on 47% of their 3-point attempts, and converted 18 of 21 free throws (86%).

Fever's grinded out victory over the Wings

The Fever secured a hard-fought victory as Dallas matched them point for point throughout the game. Clark drove to the basket for a layup, followed it up with a steal, and then used a screen from Temi Fagbenle to sink another layup, pushing the Fever ahead 90-86 with 6:35 remaining.

Wings’ Teaira McCowan responded with a basket inside, trimming the lead to two. However, Clark answered with consecutive three-pointers, and after a transition take foul, hit a free throw, extending Indiana's lead to 97-88 with four minutes on the clock.

Arike Ogunbowale sank a contested runner in the lane, followed by a layup, sparking an 8-0 run that brought the Wings within one point with 2:27 left.

Kelsey Mitchell responded with a three-pointer off an inbounds pass from Caitlin Clark. After Satou Sabally scored in the paint, Damiris Dantas hit back-to-back threes just 25 seconds apart, pushing Indiana to a 106-98 lead with a minute remaining.

Ogunbowale passed to Natasha Howard for a short pull-up jumper and then completed a 3-point play to close the gap to a single possession with 41 seconds remaining. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston each hit two free throws to secure the win, despite Ogunbowale and Sabally sinking three-pointers in the final 2.1 seconds.

Dallas (9-30) has now dropped eight consecutive games. Ogunbowale and Sabally each contributed 27 points for the Wings, with Natasha Howard adding 26 points and 10 rebounds.

For Indiana, Boston scored 15 points.

Clark, with a record-setting 329 assists, has also amassed a rookie-record 761 points this season, surpassing the previous mark of 744 set by Seimone Augustus in 2006.

The Fever and Wings have each won one of their previous two matchups this season, with both teams scoring over 100 points to secure victories on their respective home courts.