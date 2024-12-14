This week Caitlin Clark was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year and her comments from her wide-ranging interview with the publication about the WNBA and white privilege drew the ire of many, particularly SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Clark said in her interview.

Kelly wasn't a fan of Clark's comments, taking to her X account to repudiate Clark's comments.

“Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation. The ‘oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALY the ones you want to celebrate.' Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

During an interview with NBC's Maria Taylor at the “A Year In Time” event on Wednesday, Clark responded to the discussions surrounding her comments.

“I think I have good perspective on that … I feel like one of my best skills is just blocking things out. The only opinions I really care about are the people I love, my teammates, my coaches, the people inside our locker room, the people I see every single day and I know have my best interest at heart. I think my best skill is just blocking out the noise and hopefully it continues to be. Because with the way things are going and the way the WNBA is going, you want that attention and you embrace it and that’s what makes this so fun.”

Jemele Hill weighed in on the conversation during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, saying, “Caitlin Clark became their avatar. She became their vessel to express a lot of the hateful and racist opinions that they had against black women… And about the WNBA overall… They were never fans of hers.”