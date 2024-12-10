Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark has had her share of controversial moments perpetuated by fans, and the media across the WNBA and the entirety of the sports world. Two of her biggest moments came against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.



For Clark and Reese, their first national interaction came as a part of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball championship game. Reese did the “You Can't See Me” gesture to Clark during the game, reminiscent of WWE superstar John Cena. Clark echoed the sentiment to TIME magazine that there's no ill will between her and Reese.



“I don’t get that at all,” says Clark. “We’re not best friends, by any means, but we’re very respectful of one another. Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?”



Fast forward to their respective rookie seasons and both players made history. Reese had the most consecutive double-doubles in league history. Before getting injured, she was the single-season leader for total rebounds. Although critics mocked her for grabbing her own missed shots, the numbers tell a different story. Without her offensive rebounds, she would've had the record anyway.

Fever's Caitlin Clark dismisses controversies with DiJonai Carrington, and Angel Reese

Going to Carrington, she made headlines courtesy of USA Today columnist Christine Brennan. After an incidental poke to Clark's eye, Brennan asked Carrington if the eye poke was intentional to the Fever guard or not. While the Connecticut guard said no, it sparked an outcry of polar opposite sides on the issue.



Some thought that Carrington was lying and was intentional about her poke to Clark's eye. Others, including the WNBA players association thought Brennan was out of line for the question. Clark even mentioned how Carrington didn't try to intentionally poke her eye. Regardless, she said the same thing to TIME.



“I’ve been poked in the eye many times playing basketball, it happens,” Clark said. “If that would have happened in the NBA, do you think people would have showed up the next day and been like, ‘Hey, Tyrese Haliburton, did you poke Steph Curry in the eye on purpose?’”

Although the Fever guard has endured some tough mental and physical battles from the WNBA, she knows it's all competition at the end of the day. Players will go at one another every single game. Even with Clark bringing over a historic résumé from her days with Iowa basketball, she's looking to replicate it. Even if people perpetuate false narratives, Clark will know that situations like Reese and Carrington are all apart of the game.