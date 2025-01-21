The Indiana Fever have a bright future heading into the 2025 offseason. Indiana made the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since 2016, thanks in large part to the transformative addition of Caitlin Clark. Now the Fever have a new head coach in Stephanie White and are ready to reload the roster in free agency. Unfortunately, it seems the Fever may lose one veteran player.

Fever guard Erica Wheeler indicated on social media that she will likely not be returning to Indiana this offseason.

“I am letting yall know now,” Wheeler posted on social media. “Ima drop some hints but ima be real petty about it! It's all fun and games tho! Don't curse me out.”

Wheeler then got straight to the point. She indicated that she is exploring her free agency options with her agent, a huge sign that she will not be re-signed by the Fever.

“My agent sent me a list for free agency. Tuhhhh,” Wheeler concluded.

The 10-year veteran spent six of her seasons in the WNBA with the Fever. Wheeler was a starter for Indiana in 2023 and her minutes decreased dramatically after the Fever drafted Caitlin Clark. In fact, Wheeler only started two games in 2024, compared to all 40 games in 2023.

Fans can expect Wheeler to sign a one-year deal elsewhere with a team who needs a veteran guard on their bench.

Fever make huge Kelsey Mitchell move ahead of WNBA Free Agency

In more positive Fever news, Indiana took a big step towards keeping Kelsey Mitchell late last week.

On Thursday, the Fever cored guard Kelsey Mitchell according to Indy Star reporter Chloe Peterson. That means they can guarantee Mitchell a supermax salary of $249,000 per season. Indiana also has exclusive negotiating rights with Mitchell.

“This core offer to Mitchell has long been expected of the Fever, who are hoping to keep their backcourt of Mitchell and Caitlin Clark intact for at least the near future,” Peterson wrote via Indy Star.

The Fever desperately want to keep Clark and Mitchell together as the backbone of the team moving forward.

“Mitchell and Clark banded together for arguably the most efficient backcourt in the league in 2024, both averaging 19.3 points per game — Clark scored three more total points than Mitchell during the regular season,” Peterson continued.

It will be interesting to see which new players the Fever add to the fold under Stephanie White. Indiana picks at No. 8 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Fever also have roughly $657,000 in cap space ahead of free agency.