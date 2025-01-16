The Caitlin Clark era is fully upon the Indiana Fever. As the team prepares for its second season with Clark on the roster, the franchise announced it plans to build its own team practice facility separate from the Indiana Pacers.

The $78 million facility will be 108,000 square feet and plans to open for the 2027 season, the team announced. It will be directly adjacent to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the heart of downtown Indianapolis.

The new practice facility will include two full-sized courts with natural light, a team-tailored kitchen, a full-sized strength and conditioning weight room and a team store. It will be three stories high and have a sky bridge connecting it to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In addition to the fundamental equipment, the Fever's practice facility will also include specific areas dedicated to hydration, yoga, pilates and lounging. The land where it is currently targeted used to belong to a county jail.

Until the new practice facility opens, the Fever will continue to work out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They have their own dedicated section of the arena — including practice courts, locker rooms and a weight room — but the majority of the building is geared toward the Pacers.

Fever continue to build with Caitlin Clark in 2025

The entire NBA entered a new era when the Fever selected Clark as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, but Indiana will begin a new chapter in 2025. The upcoming season will mark the team's first with Amber Cox as general manager and Stephanie White as head coach. White will begin her second stint with the team almost a decade after her previous tenure.

Cox is also the team's Chief Operating Officer, the same role she held with the Kansas City Current of the NWSL before accepting the position with the Fever. She replaced longtime coach and executive Lin Dunn, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor in 2025.

The hiring of Cox and White is the organization's most recent step in capitalizing on Clark's industry-changing success. In just one year with the team, Clark's presence increased attendance at Fever games by 320 percent, according to Front Office Sports. Indiana sold out most of its games as the entire WNBA enjoyed its most successful season in league history.

With Clark on the team in 2024, the Fever reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the last year of White's first stint. Since leaving Indiana, White has spent the past nine years coaching Vanderbilt and the Connecticut Sun. She is a former player and assistant for Dunn.