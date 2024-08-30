The Chicago Sky will host the Indiana Fever on Friday in what will be the final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. It’s also the last time that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will face off in the regular season. For fans hoping to grab a ticket to the game, it’s going to cost them a pretty penny.

The average ticket price for Friday’s game between the Sky and the Fever is around $884 as per WGN TV. To put things in perspective, the average ticket price for a Sky home game this season has been around $87.

It’s not surprising that tickets for this game are in high demand. The game features the leading contenders for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award in Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. While both play different positions and have differing roles for their respective teams, the game will no doubt be billed as a matchup between the two.

Fans and media have played into the narrative of a budding rivalry between both players dating back to their college days. Reese and LSU defeated Clark and Iowa in the 2023 NCAA national championship game. Iowa came back the following season and knocked off LSU in the Elite Eight.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark shine as WNBA rookies



After their college days, Reese and Clark came into the WNBA with a lot of hype. And so far, they’ve managed to live up to that hype.

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever while Reese was the No. 7 overall pick by the Sky. Both players have set multiple records this season with Clark becoming the first WNBA rookie to record a triple double and Reese setting the league record for most consecutive double-doubles.

Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning too. The Fever currently hold the seventh seed and are a mere half a game back of the No. 6 seeded Phoenix Mercury. The Sky currently hold the eighth seed but are attempting to hold off a late push by the No. 9 seeded Atlanta Dream.

This season, Reese has appeared in 30 games for the Sky, all starts, at a little over 32 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field and 73.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Clark has appeared in 31 games for the Fever, all starts, at a little over 35 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.