Along with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, Indiana Fever rookie sensaton Caitlin Clark has drawn millions of eyes to the WNBA. However, with those millions of eyes come millions of haters, even though the Fever have made a late-season push for the playoffs. Sunday's 93-100 victory over the hapless Dallas Wings have pushed the Fever over .500 for the first time in five years, in sole possession of the sixth seed. Caitlin Clark's record-breaking season has pushed even Shannon Sharpe to chime in against her haters.

In a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast along with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the legendary tight end commented on the number of non-basketball plays or flagrant fouls committed against Clark this year.

“She busting y'all ass,” Shannon Sharpe said of Caitlin Clark's performances. “[She's] doin' the thing on them… She's sharp on both sides, cutting ass left and right… Don't be resentful of it. Embrace it.”

The surging Fever

For the first time since 2019, the Indiana Fever are over .500. Five years ago, the team started with a 4-3 record, though they finished that season 13-21, a record the squad have already lapped a few weeks ago. Perhaps more impressively, they've started the 2024 season 1-8.

The Fever have continued their post-Olympics tear, proving that maybe Team USA should have picked Caitlin Clark instead of giving her a few weeks to catch her breath and get her legs under her.

In the seven games since the WNBA resumed, the Fever have gone 6-1. They've also won games against teams that have already secured playoff spots. However, as of Thursday, only three playoff berths are available, so expect the Fever to make a final push to solidify their possession of sixth place. After breaking WNBA records left and right, Clark's greatest achievement this season might be pushing the Fever to the playoffs as a rookie.

Moreover, the Fever have nine more home games, giving them another advantage in their quest for the playoffs. Besides Clark, Kelsey Mitchell has also played incredible basketball, scoring over 20 points for seven straight games, breaking the Fever's franchise record. Against the Wings, Mitchell exploded for her season-high 36 points, while Clark contributed a double-double with 28 points and 12 assists.

Haters gonna hate

Still, Caitlin Clark's haters might signal the league itself adapting to the convergence of a truly generational talent and the heightened visibility of the social media era. For instance, Wings forward Satou Sabally felt like playing a road game thanks to the sheer number of Clark fans in the stands of the Wings' own home arena. To pour salt in the haters' wounds, Clark even set Fever history for most points by a rookie, with 617, surpassing Tamika Catchings.