ARLINGTON, TX — The atmosphere at College Park Center was electric on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Wings were hosting the Indiana Fever, which meant that Caitlin Clark was in town. Clark, one of the most popular stars in the WNBA, always draws an immense crowd regardless of whether the Fever are playing in Indiana or on the road. However, Wings star Satou Sabally wasn't thrilled with the amount of Clark jerseys at Dallas' home arena.

“There were way too many Caitlin fans in our arena,” Sabally told reporters after the game.

The Fever ultimately defeated the Wings by a final score of 100-93. There were plenty of Wings fans in attendance, but the support for Clark was undeniable as well. Clark and Fever fans made the arena especially loud whenever she scored or made a good play.

In the end, Sabally and head coach Latricia Trammell are excited to see the continued growth of the WNBA. However, Sabally was hoping Wings fans would make it feel more like a home environment for the team.

Sabally's comments should not be confused for potential ridicule of the Fever rookie. She recently praised Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese during an interview with ClutchPoints.

“First of all, I'm so proud of both of them,” Sabally told ClutchPoints previously. “They each have their own journey. It's just really beautiful to see how they market themselves, how they push and how they perform on the court. I mean, Caitlin with a couple triple-doubles already and Angel with her consistent play of double-doubles. It's just amazing. Two completely different players but that's the next generation. It's great to see them flourish.”

Wings' three-game winning streak comes to an end

Dallas has played well in recent action. The Wings even played a respectable brand of basketball on Sunday, but they ultimately fell short in the defeat.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 34 points to go along with eight rebounds. Sabally added 25 points. For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 36 points. Clark, meanwhile, scored 28 points and recorded 12 assists.

It was an exciting affair. Both teams had opportunities to run away with the game, but it ended up being a back-and-forth clash. The Fever were able to get the job done in the closing minutes of the contest, though.

The Wings will attempt to jump back into the win column on Tuesday night at home against the Washington Mystics. Fans may receive Sabally's message and bring extra energy to the arena for that game.