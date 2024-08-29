The Indiana Fever are rounding into playoff form just in time. Indiana has been on fire since the WNBA's Olympic break, rattling off some impressive performances as we approach the end of the regular season. The Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun at home on Wednesday night, and they had a very special fan in the audience.

American gymnast Simone Biles made the trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to see Indiana's impressive underdog victory.

The Fever got the opportunity to meet Biles, and fellow Olympian Gabby Thomas, after the game. It sounds like Biles is now a fan of the WNBA.

It will be interesting to watch for future Biles appearances at Indiana Fever games.

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Chicago Bears — so it would be a bold choice to choose the Fever as her favorite team over the hometown Chicago Sky.

The Indiana Fever are happy to be in Simone's good graces either way.

Recapping the Fever's impressive 84-80 win over the Sun on Wednesday night

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark led the Fever to an impressive victory over one of the WNBA's best teams on Wednesday night.

The Fever beat the Sun 84-80 victory that snapped Connecticut's 11-game winning streak. Indiana set multiple records during the winning effort.

Caitlin Clark set a WNBA rookie record for three-pointers, surpassing Rhyne Howard's 85 from the 2022 season. She will continue to pad that stat for the rest of the regular season.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points, making it her fifth consecutive game with 20 or more points. This set a franchise record for the Fever.

Mitchell's connection with Clark continues to grow, and the whole team is seeing the benefits.

“I think the best part about it is that our chemistry continues to get better,” Mitchell said during a postgame interview with NBATV, per ESPN. “I value what Caitlin brings to the table because not only does she have the pace and the space, but she can shoot the lights out and you just got to be ready when your number’s called with a person like that.”