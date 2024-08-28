ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun-Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Fever.

This is a richly interesting game — not just because of Caitlin Clark, not just because we are getting closer to the WNBA playoffs, not just because the Fever are trying to nail down a playoff berth. There are so many reasons this is a game worth watching. It's all of the above reasons, plus the possibility that this could be a first-round playoff series. Most of all, though, it's two teams playing good basketball late in the season and measuring themselves against each other.

It seemed a week ago that the Connecticut Sun might be wobbling. They lost at Atlanta. They trailed Los Angeles late in the fourth quarter at home before rallying to win. They barely beat the struggling Chicago Sky at home. They were managing to win games but weren't convincing at all. They needed a game which would change that conversation and propel them to a higher level.

That game came on Saturday against the New York Liberty. New York has the best record in the WNBA. It had beaten the Sun multiple times earlier in the season. Connecticut played Chicago on Friday and then had to make the trip to New York for a Saturday back-to-back set. New York had Friday off. The Liberty seemed to have a very advantageous position. They were at home. They had more rest. Connecticut was looking shaky.

That's when the Sun really began to shine. Connecticut smothered New York's offense, allowing just 26 second-half points in a 72-64 win which sent a strong message to the Liberty and the rest of the WNBA: The Sun are good and they're going to remain good instead of fading late in the season. The Sun played a less-than-great game last Friday versus Chicago because they were saving their energy and focus for New York. They managed to win both games and are second in the WNBA standings, half a game ahead of third-place Minnesota and three games behind first-place New York.

How Connecticut responds to the Caitlin Clark challenge will be must-see television. Indiana just beat Atlanta to continue its winning ways after the Olympic break. Clark is fresh after getting a month off; not being picked for the Olympic team has its advantages and benefits. Clark has a chance to make great use of that extra rest down the stretch against a lot of WNBA stars who did play in the Olympics and might be comparatively more fatigued.

Here are the Sun-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Fever Odds

Connecticut Sun: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -142

Indiana Fever: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 163.5 (-114)

Under: 163.5 (-106)

How To Watch Sun vs Fever

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The win over the New York Liberty felt like a pivotal moment in the Sun's season. If they lost, it would have been a huge blow to their confidence. A win should have Connecticut in the ideal frame of mind for this game. The Sun have had three full days off for this game while Indiana played on the road Monday night. Connecticut should be fresher.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

Caitlin Clark's elite basketball IQ is translating into results for Indiana. The Fever are noticeably better team than they were two months ago. They have evolved and grown as the year has moved along. They beat the Liberty at home earlier this season, so they can certainly handle the Sun.

Final Sun-Fever Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Connecticut, but we're not sure about this game. The Sun got up for the Liberty but might not be as energized against the Fever. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Sun-Fever Prediction & Pick: Sun -2.5