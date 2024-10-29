The Indiana Fever’s search for a new head coach has intensified, and Stephanie White, very recently departed from the Connecticut Sun, is among the top candidates to replace Christie Sides. The Fever are seeking a leader with WNBA experience and a strong defensive approach, qualities White is known for. White, a former head coach of the Fever from 2015-2016 and WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023, led the Sun to a 28-12 record this past season and left on amicable terms, citing personal and professional considerations

White’s history with the Fever organization makes her a natural fit. Fever president Kelly Krauskopf has a long-standing relationship with White, having selected her as a player in 2000 and later appointing her as head coach. During her initial tenure, White took the Fever to the WNBA Finals in her first season as head coach.

Another name circulating for the position is Curt Miller, according to Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. Miller recently parted ways with the Los Angeles Sparks – his time in L.A. was plagued by injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear for No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink, and the team finished last in the league. However, Miller boasts an impressive record with the Connecticut Sun, leading them to multiple playoff runs, including two WNBA Finals appearances.

Jenny Boucek, an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers, is also considered a contender. Boucek has previous WNBA head coaching experience with the Seattle Storm and the Sacramento Monarchs, but she has not coached in the league since 2017. Known for her work with Pacers’ Rick Carlisle, Boucek’s familiarity with Krauskopf from her time in the Pacers organization adds to her candidacy.

Fever had intense season under Christie Sides

Sides’ departure from the Fever came after a season marked by both highs and lows, including drafting No. 1 rookie Caitlin Clark. Sides faced criticism as the team’s defense struggled, with the Fever ranking near the bottom in defensive metrics. Her final season was punctuated by tense moments, including a heated exchange with Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn.

Additionally, Sides led the Fever to the playoffs but faced tough competition, such as a decisive loss to the Minnesota Lynx, which halted Indiana’s winning streak and spotlighted the team’s struggle to execute under pressure. Despite her efforts to energize the Fever, the team ultimately decided to pursue new leadership, with Fever president Krauskopf expressing hope to see an experienced coach who can be “bold and assertive” in pursuit of a championship.