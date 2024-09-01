The Indiana Fever have been hot after the WNBA's Olympic break. Indiana is on a three-game winning streak and making a push for the Fever's first playoff berth since 2016. All of the team's recent success can largely be attributed to their superstar rookie point guard Caitlin Clark.

Sue Bird recently participated in a Q&A interview with The Spun. The former WNBA star answered questions on a variety of WNBA topics, including Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Bird gave an honest answer when asked if Clark's shooting range or fast-paced play were more dangerous to opposing teams.

“Let me think about it. I’d say it’s the range because that unlocks everything else,” Bird said. “And like you said, it only edges out the other by a little bit. The fact that Caitlin possesses both skills makes her so difficult to defend. I do think her range and how much of a threat she is despite being so far from the basket creates so much space. When I talk about pace, it’s literally the way she’s constantly moving and the pressure it puts on a defense – you can never relax. But circling back to your question, in order for Caitlin to unlock the defense, she has to have the range. That’s just my opinion though.”

Bird does a good job of breaking down how Clark gives opposing defenses a difficult assignment. Clark is dangerous from anywhere on the court, so defenses can never let their guard down. She has already proven that she can find open players to pass to when opponents send a double team in her direction.

Clark will only become more dangerous as she gains more experience in the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever will take on the Dallas Wings at 4PM ET on Sunday.

RGIII believes Fever's Caitlin Clark will win the WNBA rookie of the year award

All eyes are on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year award.

If you ask former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, Clark has already proven that she should win the award.

“Caitlin Clark just won the WNBA Rookie of the Year and they still got eight games left,” Griffin said on a video posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Clark and the Indiana Fever blew out Angel Reese in Chicago Sky by 19 points in Chicago, Caitlin Clark had a career high 31 points along with 12 assists, walked in Angel Reese's house, sat down, put her feet on the couch with the Kobe's on, and said, I'll take my double double with cheese. So you ask, why is the race over? Stay with me. All season, this debate has really boiled down to, what do you value more? Rebounds or points and assists. Because the simple fact is, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play different positions, so it's hard to go apples to apples. And yes, they have both been balling out.”

It is hard to argue with Griffin III's argument here. Nobody is disputing that Angel Reese is having a great rookie season. However, she is competing against a generational point guard who is putting up monster stats in her rookie year. Reese is simply a victim of circumstance being up for the award in the same year as Clark.

Get ready for Clark and Reese to be linked together for the entirety of their WNBA careers.