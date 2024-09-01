ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Wings.

The Indiana Fever have done it. They have reached the .500 mark. Remember, they were absolutely atrocious in the first month of the WNBA season and plummeted to the bottom of the standings alongside the Washington Mystics, who went 0-12 to start their season. The Fever seemed to be a no-go for the playoffs in early June. They were sinking like a rock in the standings, didn't seem to have any cohesion or toughness, and looked lost. In truth, Caitlin Clark just needed some time to adjust to the WNBA game. She played into April with Iowa at the Women's Final Four and barely had any downtime before attending the WNBA draft and going straight into preseason camp with the Fever. Moreover, the WNBA absurdly packed Indiana's early-season schedule with games. The Fever did not get a lot of rest. When the schedule finally eased up and Indiana players — Caitlin Clark included — finally had a chance to get two or three days of recovery between games, the Fever began to play better. It was not an idle coincidence.

Once this team and Clark found their footing, they became good. Real good. The horrible start has now been fully erased by a surge, and the Fever can say they're a break-even team at 16-16. If the playoffs — now just eight games away for Indiana — began today, Indiana would be the No. 6 seed, its highest place in the WNBA standings all year. Indiana was 11th in late May while the Mystics were in 12th. Indiana has finally risen to the top six and would love to be able to maintain that spot in the remaining weeks of the WNBA regular season.

The Fever will face a red-hot Dallas team which has been doing remarkable things this past week at home. Dallas erased a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit a week ago to beat the Los Angeles Sparks. Then the Wings clipped the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Then they crushed the Minnesota Lynx by 18 points, 94-76, to end the Lynx's seven-game winning streak. Suddenly — with the Chicago Sky losing five straight and Dallas winning three straight — the Wings are somehow still alive in the playoff race. They are two games behind Chicago with nine to play. If Chicago loses on Sunday at Minnesota — which is likely — Dallas could move one game behind the Sky with a win here.

Here are the Fever-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Wings Odds

Indiana Fever: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -164

Dallas Wings: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 182.5 (-110)

Under: 182.5 (-110)

How To Watch Fever vs. Wings

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever and Caitlin Clark are playing well. Crucially, role player Lexie Hull has provided support for Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and the rest of the Indiana lineup. Hull's emergence gives the Fever yet another reliable weapon.

Indiana lost at Dallas the last time it went to Texas roughly six weeks ago. The Fever will want to avenge that loss, and they're playing well enough to do so.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are good, but Dallas is really riding the wave right now. As we noted above, the Wings are making big comebacks. They are beating established, good opponents such as Las Vegas and especially Minnesota. They have already beaten the Fever at home. They have talent, and because they are now back in the playoff picture, they will play with a lot of urgency on Sunday.

Final Fever-Wings Prediction & Pick

The fact that Dallas beat Indiana at home several weeks ago should make the Fever extra attentive to what they need to do. We like Indiana here.

Final Fever-Wings Prediction & Pick: Fever -3.5